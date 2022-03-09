Stem Holdings Appoints Two New Members To Its Board of Directors

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:STMH) (CSE:STEM), vertically integrated cannabis operator, appointed Daryl Simon and Rajiv Rai to its Board of Directors effective March 4, 2022.

Daryl Simon is an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and lifelong advocate for the arts and ‎education.‎ As an entrepreneur, Simon has built brands and led businesses in various capacities, ‎including business development, marketing, and sales across international markets.‎

Prior to joining the Board, Simon was an Advisory Board Member at Stem and a director at the Hain Celestial Group, Inc., a global pioneer and ‎leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America, Europe, and ‎India with best-in-class brands including Celestial Seasoning, Earth's Best, Sensible ‎Portions, Terra Chips, Imagine, JASON, Avalon Organics and Alba Botanica. At ‎Hain Celestial, Simon was responsible for the Company's international business ‎development and global expansion into Asia, including India, the Middle East, and Latin ‎America including Mexico. Today Hain Celestial Group is $2.7 billion in net sales, and ‎international sales represent approximately 40% of the Company's business. Simon, whose husband, Irwin Simon, is chairman and CEO of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY),‎ also helped build international apparel companies, including ‎Cherokee Inc., Unique Clothing Company, Memphis Apparel, and the Haggar Clothing ‎Company.‎

Rajiv Rai is currently the president of R3 Concepts Inc, special advisor to the chairman at Rogers Communications, member of the board of directors of CONSTANTINE Enterprises Inc. and co-founder of the board of directors for the ONEXONE Foundation.

Rai previously held the position of managing director for E.S. Rogers Enterprises, VP of Business Development at Keek, Inc., founder and VP of Fastvice, Inc., and Director of Development at C.O.R.E Feature Animation.

Rai is an executive with over 20 years of experience in business development, revenue generation, partnership development, strategic management services, business processes assessment and advisory services.

"Strengthening the Board of Directors with the experience and industry knowledge of Mrs. Simon and Mr. Rai is in the best interest of all of our shareholders. Mrs. Simon and Mr. Rai have joined our board at a pivotal time. Each has valuable experience to assist the Company as we continue to," said Steve Hubbard, interim CEO and CFO of Stem.