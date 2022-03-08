QQQ
+ 2.45
322.41
+ 0.75%
BTC/USD
+ 640.65
38628.65
+ 1.69%
DIA
+ 1.82
326.65
+ 0.55%
SPY
+ 1.88
417.55
+ 0.45%
TLT
-1.29
140.46
-0.93%
GLD
+ 4.15
182.26
+ 2.23%

In Midst Of Evacuation, Ukrainian Wants Weed Legalized In America, See Video On Cannabis Daily March 8, 2022

byAsli Tolon Coskun
March 8, 2022 3:07 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
In Midst Of Evacuation, Ukrainian Wants Weed Legalized In America, See Video On Cannabis Daily March 8, 2022

The Best Daily Overview Of The Cannabis Space

In today's Cannabis Daily Podcast episode, host Elliot Lane looks at the following value stocks to watch in Cannabis Space:

  • Acreage Holdings (OTCQX: ACRDF) announces a licensing partnership with Botanica.
  • Global cannabis sales could top $60 billion by 2026 according to BDSA.
  • High Tide Inc (NASDAQ: HITI ) launches cannabis delivery on demand in Alberta Canada.
  • Ascend Wellness Holdings (OTCQX: AAWH) launches a new value brand of cannabis called simply herbs.
  • MariMed (OTCQX: MRMD) expands Massachusetts Retail Footprint With Acquisition Of Cannabis Dispensary.
  • Ukrainian calls for legalization of cannabis In America while running from Russian bombs. Watch the video here.
  • Listen to the full episode here:

Follow Benzinga Cannabis On Social Media

Access All The Cannabis Daily Episodes Here

NOT FINANCIAL ADVICE

The information contained in this podcast is not intended, nor should be understood or construed, as financial advice.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Politics Small Cap Markets Trading Ideas General

Related Articles

Is Medical Marijuana Really A Slippery Slope? CVSI Distribution Agreement with GNC

Is Medical Marijuana Really A Slippery Slope? CVSI Distribution Agreement with GNC

The Best Daily Overview Of The Cannabis Space CV Sciences Announces New Distribution Agreement with GNC. $CVSI Massachusetts cannabis prices continue to fall Kentucky GOP Sen. Damon Thayer: "Medical cannabis is a slippery slope for recreational marijuana.”  read more
Ascend Wellness' Value Cannabis Brand 'Simply Herb' Now Available In MI, Illinois, Mass

Ascend Wellness' Value Cannabis Brand 'Simply Herb' Now Available In MI, Illinois, Mass

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (CSE: AAWH.U) (OTCQX: AAWH) launched Simply Herb, a "value" cannabis brand, in Illinois, Massachusetts, and Michigan. read more
Michigan Report: Ascend Wellness Gets Closer To Opening Cannabis Shop In East Lansing

Michigan Report: Ascend Wellness Gets Closer To Opening Cannabis Shop In East Lansing

Plans to open a recreational cannabis shop and medical dispensary at the former Sawyers Pontiac dealership in East Lansing received city planners' support this week, reported the Lansing State Journal. read more
Just When You Thought It Was Safe...MedMen And Ascend Wellness Are Back On The Mat Again In New York

Just When You Thought It Was Safe...MedMen And Ascend Wellness Are Back On The Mat Again In New York

Just in case you thought it was safe to stop thinking about the conflict between MedMen (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF) and Ascend Wellness Holdings (OTCQX: AAWH), a new twist pulls you right back in.  read more