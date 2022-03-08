In Midst Of Evacuation, Ukrainian Wants Weed Legalized In America, See Video On Cannabis Daily March 8, 2022

The Best Daily Overview Of The Cannabis Space

Acreage Holdings (OTCQX: ACRDF) announces a licensing partnership with Botanica.

(OTCQX: ACRDF) announces a licensing partnership with Botanica. Global cannabis sales could top $60 billion by 2026 according to BDSA.

according to BDSA. High Tide Inc (NASDAQ: HITI ) launches cannabis delivery on demand in Alberta Canada.

Ascend Wellness Holdings (OTCQX: AAWH) launches a new value brand of cannabis called simply herbs.

(OTCQX: AAWH) launches a new value brand of cannabis called simply herbs. MariMed (OTCQX: MRMD) expands Massachusetts Retail Footprint With Acquisition Of Cannabis Dispensary.

(OTCQX: MRMD) expands Massachusetts Retail Footprint With Acquisition Of Cannabis Dispensary. Ukrainian calls for legalization of cannabis In America while running from Russian bombs. Watch the video here.

