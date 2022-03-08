CBD Co. To Donate $120k To Arthritis Foundation, Launch Arthritis Pain Relief Roll-On

Green Roads, a CBD wellness brand, subsidiary of The Valens Company (NASDAQ:VLNS), is now an official Supporting Sponsor of the Arthritis Foundation after giving a $120,000 donation to support the organization’s pain management initiative to advance improved quality of life for those living with chronic pain.

To further serve this community and provide relief to those currently battling arthritis pain, Green Roads is launching an Arthritis Pain Relief Roll-On nationwide.

“We are excited to have Green Roads join us in our mission to improve quality of life for the nearly 60 million Americans who have been diagnosed with a form of arthritis,” said Katie Bobin, the Arthritis Foundation’s Vice President of Development and Community Giving. “We know arthritis relief is personal for Green Roads. Their support will help fuel the fight to conquer arthritis through the scientific advancements, advocacy, patient education and community of support and connections the Arthritis Foundation is known for leading.”

As part of the supporting sponsorship, Green Roads has committed to the Arthritis Foundation’s pain initiative to aid in reducing life’s painful moments. Green Roads’ support of this initiative will help the Foundation establish new tools and resources for pain interferences while expanding a community of support.

“As a company, Green Roads is 100% focused on helping people feel better today than they did yesterday,” said Tyler Robson, CEO of The Valens Company, Green Roads’ parent company. “Supporting the Arthritis Foundation’s long-term work and creating products that can provide benefits to millions of arthritis patients align perfectly with our mission and our purpose.”

The Arthritis Pain Relief Roll-On is an over-the-counter (OTC) product specifically formulated by Green Roads’ in-house team of pharmacists to provide relief for arthritis pain. The roll-on includes ingredients known to relieve arthritic pain such as menthol and camphor, plus 1,500 milligrams of hemp-derived CBD and other supportive botanicals including black cohosh root, chickweed herb, comfrey leaf, devil’s claw root, evening primrose flower, and horsetail grass extracts.