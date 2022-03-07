QQQ
MediThrive Donates 100% Of Cannabis Sales To Ukrainian Families Affected By Russian Invasion

Vuk Zdinjak
March 7, 2022 9:41 am
MediThrive Donates 100% Of Cannabis Sales To Ukrainian Families Affected By Russian Invasion

MediThrive Dispensary and Delivery Service is partnering with 17+ cannabis brands to help raise money to donate to those affected by the Ukrainian crisis. Sales proceeds of in-store sales will go to a non-profit organization directly to support people affected by the violence in Ukraine.

The cannabis dispensary, located in the Mission District of San Francisco, began the fundraising campaign on Sunday.

While many charitable efforts have focused on providing Ukraine with food and military aid, medical professionals are struggling to treat the wounded and sick in need of survival supplies.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine hits home for the founders of MediThrive.

CEO Misha Breyburg and his colleagues are Ukrainian Jewish refugees who immigrated from Odessa, Ukraine to the United States as children in the 1970s.

"MediThrive believes that everyone should have access to medicine and quality health care. The Medi in our name tells of our humble beginning as a medical cannabis dispensary that filled the cannabis prescriptions of cancer and AIDS patients," Breyburg said.

 

 

