Sugarbud Launches Its First Cannabis 2.0 Product With Up To 70% THC And Buddies Pre-Rolls In Ontario

Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (TSXV:SUGR) (OTCQB:SBUDD) launched company's first Cannabis 2.0 product – Krypto Chronic #2 1.0g Flower Rosin – and the company's first 10 x 0.35g multi-pack pre-roll format in Ontario.

Sugarbud Krypto Chronic #2 Flower Rosin:

Sugarbud's first flower rosin is a concentrate made through the solventless extraction of Sugarbud's exclusive indica dominant hybrid genetic – Krypto Chronic #2. Solventless extraction methods ensure that the full essence of the original dried flower is maintained.

Sugarbud's Krypto Chronic #2 flower rosin is another example of Sugarbud's "House Style", and embodies the same quality, consistency, flavor profiles and aromas consumers have come to expect from the Sugarbud Craft Cannabis Collection. Total THC will range between 60-70% with a total terpene profile of between 5-8%.

Sugarbud "Buddies" 10 x 0.35g Pre-Rolls:

The first product being launched under the new "Buddies" format will contain Sugarbud's exclusive Bahama Blizzard #11 dry flower and consumers can expect the same well-defined aromas of sweet confectionary, pine, lemon citrus, floral and fuel found in the very successful 3.5g dry flower format. Total THC will range between 21-26% with a terpene profile of between 1-3%.

The company has received initial purchase orders from the Ontario Cannabis Store and expects their Krypto Chronic #2 Flower Rosin and Bahama Blizzard #11 10 x 0.35g Buddies Pre-Rolls to be available for purchase from private cannabis retailers throughout Ontario and online in Spring 2022.

The OCS is Ontario's only legal online retailer and is responsible for the wholesale distribution of recreational cannabis products to private retailers in the province.