EXCLUSIVE: Ginger, Shoutem Partner To Offer Direct-To-Consumer Apps To Cannabis Retailers

Ginger [Commerce], a California pure-play, direct-to-consumer platform, launched an exclusive partnership with Shoutem, Benzinga has learned exclusively.

Ginger and Shoutem are now creating iOS native, white-labeled mobile apps exclusively for Ginger’s customer brands.

How It Works

Ginger’s headless and white-labeled e-commerce and logistics solution enables cannabis brands to offer DTC delivery to consumers directly from a brand’s website, giving brands the power to monetize and optimize their website, and market directly to their customers with complete data ownership. Cannabis brands partnered with Ginger can now quickly launch a fully branded native iOS mobile app with branded content, discovery, and integrated e-commerce functionality, and be able to tap into massive mobile ecommerce opportunity and drive revenue from their mobile app customers.

“We’re very excited about this launch and partnership with Shoutem. We’ve built Ginger’s e-commerce technology so we can fully align with customer brands and open the door to new opportunities,” states Ginger founder and CEO, Roie Edery. “By having their own app, brands can now tap into vast ad networks geared towards mobile apps, gain insights on their geo-location, and be able to engage users with immersive content and customized push notifications. It’s an entirely new medium for cannabis brands to gain new customers and turn them into brand loyalists.”

“When we decided to take the leap on developing an app for direct-to-consumer sales, we turned to Ginger Commerce. I can speak for both companies when I say that we strongly believe connecting our platforms will create a major upturn for the cannabis industry,” comments Shoutem CEO, Kristijan Perić.

The first app that came out as a product of Shoutem x Ginger collaboration is CLICK APP, and it is downloadable at Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)’s App Store.