Support For Cannabis From Former Pres Bill Clinton? Hear It All On Cannabis Daily March 2, 2022
The Best Daily Overview Of The Cannabis Space
- Former President Bill Clinton spoke at the Impact Forum in Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday where he talked about CBD and its benefits.
- Neptune Wellness Solns (NASDAQ:NEPT) was granted a 180-day extension to meet NASDAQ's minimum bid requirement of $1 per share. The deadline for this requirement is August 29th, 2022. Neptune's new partnership with Walmart and Cocomelon is super promising. It could be a great one to put on your watch list.
- Wells Fargo maintains an equal weight rating on GrowGeneration (NASDAQ: GRWG) but lowers the price target from $9 to $8.
- Harborside(OTCQX: HBORF) completes acquisition of Urbn Leaf.
- Audacious (OTCQB:AUSAF) reports Q3, 2022 earnings with revenue up 2623% YoY.
Elliot's Stocks To Watch Today
Hosted By: Elliot Lane
