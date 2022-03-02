QQQ
-1.42
348.64
-0.41%
BTC/USD
-1523.16
42369.82
-3.47%
DIA
+ 1.17
337.83
+ 0.35%
SPY
+ 0.71
437.18
+ 0.16%
TLT
+ 1.54
134.93
+ 1.13%
GLD
+ 0.76
178.97
+ 0.42%

Support For Cannabis From Former Pres Bill Clinton? Hear It All On Cannabis Daily March 2, 2022

byAsli Tolon Coskun
March 2, 2022 4:18 pm
The Best Daily Overview Of The Cannabis Space

  • Former President Bill Clinton spoke at the Impact Forum in Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday where he talked about CBD and its benefits.
  • Neptune Wellness Solns (NASDAQ:NEPT) was granted a 180-day extension to meet NASDAQ's minimum bid requirement of $1 per share. The deadline for this requirement is August 29th, 2022.  Neptune's new partnership with Walmart and Cocomelon is super promising. It could be a great one to put on your watch list.
  • Wells Fargo maintains an equal weight rating on GrowGeneration (NASDAQ: GRWG) but lowers the price target from $9 to $8.
  • Harborside(OTCQX: HBORF) completes acquisition of Urbn Leaf.
  • Audacious (OTCQB:AUSAF) reports Q3, 2022 earnings with revenue up 2623% YoY.
  •  

Elliot's Stocks To Watch Today

  • Verano Holdings(OTCQX:VRNOF)
  • Harborside(OTCQX:HBORF)
  • Audacious (OTCQB:AUSAF)
  •  

Listen to the episode here

Hosted By: Elliot Lane

 

