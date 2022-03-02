EXCLUSIVE: This Colorado Cannabis Delivery Tech Co. Offers Free Software To Social Equity License Holders

Although Colorado was one of the first states to legalize cannabis for adult use in 2012, the state only regulated cannabis deliveries in January of 2021.

Denver, the state's largest city and capital, didn't opt-in for cannabis delivery until the spring, choosing a model similar to how DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) and Uber Eats (NYSE:UBER) work, wherein a third-party transporter delivers the products from the retailer to the purchaser. In this model, both the dispensary selling the product and the transporter delivering the product – two different businesses – must apply for and obtain a license.

Fixing Long-Standing Inequities

In one of Denver's efforts to undo the inequities caused by the War on Drugs and over-policing of primarily black and brown communities, the city only opened transporter licensing applications to people who qualify under the city's social equity criteria.

Unfortunately, the process from securing a license to becoming operational is lengthy, expensive and challenging. To become operational, a cannabis transporter must:

acquire insurance from a cannabis-friendly provider,

purchase vehicles and equip them with cameras and lockboxes,

have the cars inspected by the MED,

hire drivers and get them the appropriate badges and training,

secure a retail partner who holds a retail delivery permit,

ensure that their retail partner has the correct online ordering and POS systems,

develop a delivery system that works with METRC compliance

Then, they can finally start deliveries.

A Tough Road

To put it simply, the road to becoming operational in cannabis delivery is arduous, time-consuming and expensive. These struggles are only escalated by the cannabis industry's unique and costly compliance needs and taxation rates.

CannaHauler, a Denver-based technology company optimizing cannabis B2C delivery and B2B transportation, has announced they are donating their METRC compliant delivery platform to all Denver cannabis delivery social equity license holders through 2024 to lessen entry barriers and assist entrepreneurs on their paths to becoming operational.

The company is already assisting Better Days Delivery and Blaze To-Go with their delivery services, currently operating through partnerships with L’Eagle and The Dab (Downtown), respectively.

"By donating our B2C delivery technology platform to Denver's cannabis delivery license holders, we hope to cut down some of the barriers these incredible entrepreneurs are facing," said Nicholson Medlock, founder and CEO of CannaHauler. "More cannabis delivery operators will lead to more shopping avenues for consumers and new streams of revenue for dispensaries and transporters. We hope our software help propel that movement."

CannaHauler optimizes B2C cannabis delivery and B2B cannabis transportation by providing cannabis businesses a platform to compliantly manage delivery and transport, providing drivers with easy-to-use navigation and legal digital payment options, and providing patients and cannabis consumers more shopping options. In addition, CannaHauler digitizes the METRC manifest, cutting out the need for an extensive paper process.