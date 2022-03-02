Flora Growth's Brand Vessel Enters Smoke Shop Sector Via Deal With JustCBD Partner Speedy

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) confirmed Tuesday that its Vessel brand has signed a distribution agreement with Florida-based Speedy Distribution, one of JustCBD’s core partners. The news comes on the heels of Flora's JustCBD acquisition for $16.0 million in cash and 9.5 million in shares.

This agreement represents Vessel’s first entry into traditional smoke shop channels, a category that offers promising growth for the brand over the short term. The initial product offering will include some of the highest demand SKUs from its vape and dry herb categories. Looking forward, Vessel will continue to innovate and design new products and accessories specifically for this newly formed channel partnership.

“We are excited to bring the Vessel product offering to one of our core distribution partners in Speedy,” commented Hussein Rakine, JustCBD CEO. “The Vessel team designs excellent customer experiences, and whether through e-commerce or traditional wholesale, the products are always well received by customers. We see this agreement as the first of many where we leverage JustCBD’s existing distribution network and Flora’s diverse product portfolio to amplify growth for our combined Company.”

Over the last 15 years, Speedy has grown into one of the leading smoke shop distributors in the U.S., servicing over 1,000 stores with thousands of smoking products, accessories and novelties. With over 20,000 sq. feet of warehouse space, they have one of the largest cash-and-carry locations in South Florida that is stocked with the newest smoking products and accessories.

JustCBD Acquisition