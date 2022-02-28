QQQ
+ 0.00
346.80
+ 0%
BTC/USD
+ 1349.78
44509.78
+ 3.13%
DIA
-0.16
339.50
-0.05%
SPY
+ 0.04
436.59
+ 0.01%
TLT
+ 0.00
139.87
+ 0%
GLD
-0.01
178.39
-0.01%

Flora Growth Acquires CBD Wellness Brand JustCBD For $16.0M In Cash And 9.5M In Shares

byNina Zdinjak
February 28, 2022 8:52 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Flora Growth Acquires CBD Wellness Brand JustCBD For $16.0M In Cash And 9.5M In Shares

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) has acquired 100% of the equity interests in each of Just Brands LLC  and High Roller Private Label LLC for cash consideration of $16.0 million and 9.5 million privately issued Flora common shares. Just Brands and High Roller are the owners of the JustCBD brand and associated operations.

Acquisition Highlights

  • Flora expects JustCBD’s financial performance to immediately contribute to Flora’s 2022 revenues and earnings.
  • The company intends to leverage synergies between its existing brand portfolio, including Vessel, Tonino Lamborghini, and Mind Naturals, with JustCBD’s extensive U.S. distribution network to further amplify revenue growth for these brands.
  • With the support of Flora’s strong balance sheet, we believe JustCBD is now positioned to expand into international markets where CBD products are permissible, including Germany, Mexico, and Colombia.
  • JustCBD’s database of over 300,000 customers increases Flora’s existing customer base to over 500,000 customers.
  • Members of the JustCBD operations team are expected to join the Flora team as integral leaders of Flora’s U.S. expansion strategy. This includes JustCBD’s CEO Hussein Rakine, who was named to Forbes’ 2022 list of 30 Under 30 list for retail and ecommerce.

“We are thrilled to announce this news today and welcome the JustCBD team to Flora. To build such a recognizable brand in this noisy, rapid-growth market is a testament to everyone at JustCBD,”  Luis Merchan, CEO of Flora. “This acquisition continues to strengthen Flora’s foothold in the U.S. wellness market as well as providing meaningful growth acceleration and delivering human capital to the Flora organization. Additionally, there is incredible opportunity to leverage our economically-advantaged cultivation to support the expansion of the JustCBD brand in the global market.”

Hussein Rakine, CEO of JustCBD commented, “Our team is incredibly excited to join Flora and rapidly expand JustCBD’s presence in new markets with new growth capital and an established international presence. Since the beginning, we have worked hard to build JustCBD into a prominent wellness brand in a hyper-growth space by delivering consistent experiences that have resulted in our loyal customer base. By combining our product portfolio with Flora’s, we believe we have an industry leading wellness offering that will thrill our existing customers and attract new ones as we reach new markets.”

Price Action

Flora Growth shares were trading 3.30% higher at $1.88 per share during Monday's pre-market sesion.

 
 

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Markets

Related Articles

Flora Growth Taps Jessie Casner As Chief Marketing Officer

Flora Growth Taps Jessie Casner As Chief Marketing Officer

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) appointed Jessie Casner as chief marketing officer.  Casner joins the company from the recently acquired Vessel brand, where she was vice president of sales and marketing. read more
Flora Growth Files Its Cannabinoid Food And Beverage Products To Colombian-FDA

Flora Growth Files Its Cannabinoid Food And Beverage Products To Colombian-FDA

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC)  has filed twenty-three cannabinoid-infused food and beverage products with the Instituto Nacional de Vigilancia de Medicamentos y Alimentos, similar to the US FDA. read more
Flora Growth Stock Slightly Up On Partnership With Artos To Send High THC Flower To Israel

Flora Growth Stock Slightly Up On Partnership With Artos To Send High THC Flower To Israel

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) has signed an agreement with Artos Ltd. to sell approximately 3,600 kg of dried high-THC cannabis flower to Israel from its Cosechemos cultivation facility. read more
Cannabis Movers & Shakers: The Parent Co., Flora Growth, GreenGrowth, AFC Gamma, Schwazze, TerrAscend, High Times

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: The Parent Co., Flora Growth, GreenGrowth, AFC Gamma, Schwazze, TerrAscend, High Times

The Parent Co.'s Dennis O'Malley To Step Down As COO read more