California: 30 Arrested And 45,000+ Marijuana Plants Seized In "Operation Hammer Strike"

byNicolas Jose Rodriguez
March 1, 2022 6:09 pm
Investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET), along with San Bernardino Sheriff’s deputies from several different patrol stations, completed week 26 of Operation Hammer Strike with the arrest of 30 suspects between February 21, 2022, and February 27, 2022, according to vvng.com

MET personnel had received numerous complaints about large outdoor and indoor marijuana cultivations. Investigators eradicated a total of 185 greenhouses and ten indoor locations and seized 46,863 marijuana plants, 5,280 pounds of processed marijuana and over $182,000.00 in cash.

The investigations revealed the cannabis cultivations were not in compliance with California's Medical and Adult-Use Cannabis Regulation and Safety Act (MAUCRSA) and San Bernardino County's ordinance prohibiting Commercial Cannabis Activity. San Bernardino County has a law prohibiting commercial cannabis activity, which includes growing marijuana plants outdoors.

Photo Courtesy of San Bernardino County Sheriffs Office. 

