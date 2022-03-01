QQQ
Humboldt Social's Products Reach Spain, Social Nature Cannabis Line Now Available In Barcelona

byJelena Martinovic
March 1, 2022 11:24 am
Humboldt Social's Products Reach Spain, Social Nature Cannabis Line Now Available In Barcelona

Cannabis and hospitality company Humboldt Social revealed that its exclusive cannabis line, Social Nature, will now be offering CBD products throughout Barcelona.

This specialty line of products, which is formulated with functional herbs and European legal hemp (less than 0.2% THC), will be offered in select retail shops and cannabis clubs in Barcelona, all with the goal of normalizing cannabis consumption through education, transparency and meaningful hospitality-based experiences.

The Social Nature products included in the launch are Wander topical oil, Ground massage oil, Glow intimate oil, and Hemp pre-rolls. In its vision to integrate cannabis into the hospitality and wellness spaces, Humboldt Social is engaging cannabis clubs, CBD shops, and wellness stores to create interactive experiences like massage activations with Social Nature products across the cannabis landscape.

“I’ve been involved in the creation and expansion of Humboldt Social as it has opened hotels and dispensaries and launched its own cannabis line,” Matt Deshazo, co-founder of Humboldt Social, said. “The natural next step is to bring our brand to a place like Barcelona. Barcelona feels a lot like California during the early days of cannabis legalization. Catalonian cannabis clubs are so welcoming and forward-thinking with their already established smoking and consumption areas. We are thrilled to partner with the local community to offer Social Nature’s product line.”

The Story Behind Social Nature

Humboldt Social has been working closely with consultants Josh Munk and Marcel Basilico on this launch. Munk and Basilico helped launch international cannabis brand Cookies in Spain and are now advising Humboldt Social.

“It has been exciting to work with Social Nature as they leverage their success in the United States and expand into Spain and Europe," Munk said. "Humboldt Social and Social Nature are helping to normalize cannabis in hospitality, and in general, I see this as the future of cannabis.”

“We are thrilled to bring the Social Nature brand to Europe and the culturally rich communities in Barcelona. We look forward to sharing and learning as we make strides toward normalizing cannabis into society,” Aaron Sweat, CEO of Humboldt Social, said.

Social Nature Launch Party: Details

In anticipation of Social Nature’s European expansion, Humboldt Social is hosting several launch parties at local clubs during Europe’s annual premier cannabis conference, Spannabis.

Taking place on March 11, 12, and 13, media, buyers, and investors, will have the opportunity to learn more about Social Nature and its entrance into the European market.

Photo: Courtesy of Humboldt Social

