QQQ
+ 0.00
341.49
+ 0%
BTC/USD
-317.97
44103.23
-0.72%
DIA
+ 0.14
333.02
+ 0.04%
SPY
+ 0.23
429.75
+ 0.05%
TLT
+ 0.00
141.30
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.04
181.58
+ 0.02%

Green Thumb Industries Reports 8th Consecutive Quarter Of Positive Cash Flow, Q4 Revenue Up 37% YoY

byJelena Martinovic
March 1, 2022 7:51 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Green Thumb Industries Reports 8th Consecutive Quarter Of Positive Cash Flow, Q4 Revenue Up 37% YoY

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (CSE:GTII) (OTCQX:GTBIF), reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

The company’s fourth quarter included revenue generated from 15 states: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Virginia.

Q4 Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue was $243.6 million, up 37.4% from $177.2 million for the fourth quarter 2020.
  • Gross profit was $128.6 million or 52.8% of revenue compared to $100.5 million or 56.7% of revenue for the fourth quarter 2020.
  • Total selling, general and administrative expenses were $74.3 million or 30.5% of revenue, compared to $53.2 million or 30.0% of revenue for the fourth quarter 2020.
  • Total other expense was $3.9 million, primarily reflecting interest expense associated with the Company's senior secured notes.
  • Net income attributable to the company was $22.8 million or $0.10 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $22.4 million, or $0.11 per share in the prior year.
  • EBITDA for the fourth quarter 2021 was $75.6 million or 31.0% of revenue compared to $61.3 million or 34.6% of revenue for the fourth quarter 2020.
  • Adjusted operating EBITDA, which excluded non-cash stock-based compensation of $4.9 million and acquisition, transaction and other non-operating adjustments of $4.5 million, was $76 million or 31.2% of revenue as compared to $65.4 million or 36.9% of revenue for the fourth quarter 2020.
  • As of December 31, 2021, current assets were $364.2 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $230.4 million. Total debt outstanding was $239.9 million.
  • Eighth consecutive quarter of positive cash flow from operations.
  • Total basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding for the three months ended December 31, 2021 were 230.9 million and 233.9 million, respectively.

Full-Year Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue was $893.6 million, up 60.5% from the prior year.
  • Gross margin was $491.9 million or 55.1% of revenue, increasing 40 basis points versus 2020.
  • Total selling, general and administrative expenses were $277.1 million or 31.0% of revenue, an increase from $198.1 million or 35.6% of revenue in the prior year.
  • Total other expense was $9.9 million.
  • Net income was $75.4 million or $0.34 per basic share and $0.33 per diluted share.
  • EBITDA was $283.3 million, or 31.7% of revenue.

Operational Highlights

  • The company entered Minnesota through the acquisition of LeafLine Industries in December.
  • In Illinois, the company held the grand re-opening of its newly expanded store, Rise Mundelein, in a northern suburb of Chicago, on October 16.
  • In Nevada, the company opened Rise Reno on December 6.
  • In Maassachusetts, the company opened Chelsea on December 15.
  • In Virginia, the company opened two new retail locationsRise Lynchburg and Rise Christiansburg, subsequent to quarter end.
  • The company opened 10 new stores and acquired 12 new stores during 2021.
  • Subsequent to quarter end, the company announced that Dorri C. McWhorter, president and CEO of YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago, has been appointed to its board of directors and will join its audit committee.
  • In 2021, Green Thumb provided grants to three non-profit organizations through its Good Green grant program to give back to communities disproportionately affected by the War on Drugs.
  • In February, the company launched its Licensed Education Assistance Program (LEAP) in Connecticut, in partnership with the NAACP Greater New Haven and Vicente Sederberg LLP.

Photo: Courtesy of Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Earnings News Markets

Related Articles

Green Thumb Industries Among Top Cannabis MSO Stocks Ahead Of Earnings Season, Analyst Tells Us Why

Green Thumb Industries Among Top Cannabis MSO Stocks Ahead Of Earnings Season, Analyst Tells Us Why

As earnings season approaches, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Pablo Zuanic discussed his expectations. One of his top stock picks, Green Thumb Industries Inc. read more
Brief Thoughts Ahead Of 4Q For Curaleaf Holdings: New Jersey Could Be Next Main Catalyst

Brief Thoughts Ahead Of 4Q For Curaleaf Holdings: New Jersey Could Be Next Main Catalyst

The Analyst Pablo Zuanic, from Cantor Fitzgerald, kept Curaleaf (CSE:CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) among the firm’s top picks in the MSO group, with an Overweight rating and a price target at US$16.50. The Thesis read more
The Week In Cannabis: Tilray Earnings And Reactions, Weed And Covid, Italy, Marijuana At The Airport And More

The Week In Cannabis: Tilray Earnings And Reactions, Weed And Covid, Italy, Marijuana At The Airport And More

Below is a recap of the main news related to the cannabis industry and markets for the week of January 10, 2022. Contents read more
Cannabis Earnings: Green Thumb Industries Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results, 48% YoY Revenue Increase

Cannabis Earnings: Green Thumb Industries Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results, 48% YoY Revenue Increase

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company, reported its financial results Wednesday afternoon for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Highlights for the quarter ended September 30, 2021: read more