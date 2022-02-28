Cybin's Study To Potentially Open New Frontiers In Psychedelics

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Cybin (NYSE:CYBN) (NEO: CYBN), a leading ethical biopharmaceutical company working to advance psychedelic therapeutics for various psychiatric and neurological conditions, recently announced its receipt of approval from an Institutional Review Board (“IRB”) for a feasibility study using Kernel’s quantitative neuroimaging technology, Kernel Flow. Enrollment for the study is set to begin early this year. The feasibility study is designed to utilize Kernel’s Flow technology to evaluate ketamine’s psychedelic effect on the cerebral cortex, potentially providing crucial information that may lead to new frontiers in psychedelic therapeutics by enabling the acquisition of longitudinal brain activity before, during and after a psychedelic experience, providing quantification of what was previously subjective patient reporting. “Conventional neuroimaging just isn’t dynamic enough to study the psychedelic experience in the brain as it happens. This study of ketamine’s psychedelic effects while wearing headgear equipped with sensors to record brain activity could open up new frontiers of understanding,” a recent article quotes Cybin’s Chief Clinical Officer, Dr. Alex Belser, as saying. “We hope this feasibility study can bridge the gap of real-time quantitative data collection during psychedelic treatments to further understand the correlation of effects from these powerful molecules,” said Cybin CEO Doug Drysdale.

About Cybin Inc.

Cybin is a leading ethical biopharmaceutical company working with a network of world-class partners and internationally recognized scientists on a mission to create safe and effective therapeutics for patients to address a multitude of mental health issues. Headquartered in Canada and founded in 2019, Cybin is operational in Canada, the United States, United Kingdom and Ireland. The company is focused on progressing Psychedelics to Therapeutics(TM) by engineering proprietary drug discovery platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for mental health disorders. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.Cybin.com.

