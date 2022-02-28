QQQ
+ 1.03
344.74
+ 0.3%
BTC/USD
+ 179.75
43339.75
+ 0.42%
DIA
-1.36
341.90
-0.4%
SPY
-1.08
438.83
-0.25%
TLT
+ 3.00
133.87
+ 2.19%
GLD
+ 1.82
174.73
+ 1.03%

GOP-Controlled Committee Kills Virginia Bill To Launch Rec Cannabis Sales This Year

byJelena Martinovic
February 28, 2022 12:16 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
GOP-Controlled Committee Kills Virginia Bill To Launch Rec Cannabis Sales This Year

It seems that Virginians won’t be able to legally buy cannabis just yet, as a House of Delegates subcommittee voted down legislation that would allow recreational marijuana sales that were meant to begin this September.

Earlier in February, the Senate passed a 451-page bill that would allow current medical cannabis and hemp businesses to enter the adult-use market.

Under the bill from Sen. Adam Ebbin (D-Alexandria), the three companies that currently control Virginia’s medical marijuana market (MMJ) as well as up to ten registered industrial hemp processors would be allowed to sell recreational cannabis, while other retailers would have to wait nearly 15 months, until January of 2024.

With a GOP-controlled committee opposing it, that legislation was killed on a party-line vote, Marijuana Moment reported.

“I think this is a bigger issue than we can correct in two weeks’ time,” Del. Jay Leftwich, R-Chesapeake, said.

While the General Assembly voted last year to allow people to possess and grow cannabis, to this day lawmakers have been unable to come to an understanding.

Democrats, whose initial goal was to launch sales in 2024, but later decided that waiting that long is not an option, are now urging their GOP colleagues to reconsider.

“The longer we wait to have a regulated market, the harder it will be to compete with that illicit market,” Del. Dawn Adams, D-Richmond, said.

Republicans promised to revisit the issue sometime next year, with mid to late 2023 being the earliest retail sales could begin.

Photo: Courtesy of David Gabrić on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Government News Regulations Politics Markets

Related Articles

Utah Senate Says Yes To Psychedelics And Mental Health Bill, Sending It To Governor

Utah Senate Says Yes To Psychedelics And Mental Health Bill, Sending It To Governor

Utah Senate on Friday approved a psychedelic and mental health bill that would create a Mental Illness Psychotherapy Drug Task Force to study and make recommendations on the therapeutic potential of psychedelic drugs. The bill, which is now heading to the governor’s desk for a signature, would also establish possible regulations for the legal use of psyc read more
South Dakota Governor's Mixed Messages As Senate Advances Marijuana Legalization Bill

South Dakota Governor's Mixed Messages As Senate Advances Marijuana Legalization Bill

This week, the South Dakota Senate passed bills to legalize and tax marijuana as well as provide for the expungement of low-level cannabis offenses. read more
'Lady Buds' Documentary: Women's Struggles And Victories In The Cannabis Industry Generates Two Spinoffs

'Lady Buds' Documentary: Women's Struggles And Victories In The Cannabis Industry Generates Two Spinoffs

Lady Buds is a documentary that explores the lives of six women seeking to enter the legal cannabis market in Northern California. The film, shot between 2017 and 2019, chronicles the lives of Sue Taylor, Chiah Rodriques, Felicia Carbajal, Karyn Wagner and The Bud Sisters Pearl Moon and Dr. Joyce Centofanti. read more
West Virginia: House Approves Bill Limiting Medical Marijuana Testing To Just Two Companies

West Virginia: House Approves Bill Limiting Medical Marijuana Testing To Just Two Companies

House Bill 4627, sponsored by Del. Brandon Steele (R), legislation that would limit medical marijuana testing to two companies passed the chamber by a vote of 67-33.  read more