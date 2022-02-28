MedMen To Sell Florida Operations, Plans To Launch Global Trademark Licensing Program

Cannabis retailer MedMen Enterprises Inc. (CSE:MMEN) (OTCQX:MMNFF) is selling its Florida assets to Florida-based private company Green Sentry Holdings LLC for $83 million.

Deal Details

The cash deal includes the sale of substantially all of MedMen’s Florida-based assets, including its license, dispensaries, inventory and cultivation operations.

Additionally, the company agreed to license its trademarks in the state for a two-year period, subject to termination rights, for a quarterly revenue-based fee.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including applicable regulatory approvals.

The deal is expected to close in late April or early May 2022, pending the receipt of all required contractual consents and governmental approvals including the requisite change of ownership approval from the Florida Office of Medical Marijuana Use.

Hyperion Capital Inc. provided a fairness opinion to the special committee of the board of directors of MedMen.

“As MedMen continues to transform its business model and position itself for future growth, our go-forward strategy is going to include an asset-light model that enables us to leverage the power and strength of the MedMen brand,” Michael Serruya, MedMen’s chairman and interim CEO, said. “We feel confident this model will deliver strong financial results and opportunities for growth across many states and will continue to identify trademark licensing opportunities that will introduce the MedMen brand and retail experience to other markets across the United States and internationally.”

