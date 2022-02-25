Flora Growth Taps Jessie Casner As Chief Marketing Officer

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) appointed Jessie Casner as chief marketing officer. Casner joins the company from the recently acquired Vessel brand, where she was vice president of sales and marketing. Casner’s experience in brand marketing will support the rapid growth of Flora’s core CPG brands, including Vessel, Tonino Lamborghini, Mind Naturals, Stardog, among others.

“I’m excited to welcome Jessie Casner as our chief marketing officer,” stated Luis Merchan, CEO of Flora Growth. “This appointment is another example of our commitment to invest in human capital at all levels of the organization. Jessie's expertise in go-to-market strategy and consumer marketing make her the right choice to guide our multi-national marketing campaign objectives for both Flora and our growing portfolio of brands.”

An experienced omnichannel marketer and founder, Casner previously directed and operated her agency, Junction Marketing, where she developed and executed bespoke go-to-market strategies for businesses of all sizes across multiple industries. An early member of numerous rapid growth companies, including The Active Network (pre-IPO and acquisition), MOGL (now Figg), 2XU, and Total Gym, Casner brings a strong knowledge and background in the CPG, cannabis, sports and apparel industries.

In her role with the company, Casner will lead the communications, narrative building, and consumer marketing strategies for Flora and all subsidiary brands and continue to craft Flora’s brand awareness activities in both the consumer and investor markets.

“I’m thrilled to take on the role of CMO with Flora. For anyone who loves to tell stories, they know it’s the people that are the core of the narrative, and Flora has incredible people,” stated Casner. “At Flora, we have something fundamentally different to offer this industry, and I’m honored to be able to tell that story.”