Doobie Expands Medical Marijuana Delivery Services To Tucson, Arizona

Cannabis delivery service Doobie is expanding operations into Tucson, Arizona.

Through partnerships with cannabis retailer, Green Med, Doobie will leverage its infrastructure and processes to provide cannabis delivery service to the medical market as an alternative way to reach their customer base.

As a relative veteran in the cannabis delivery space, Doobie provides an easy, discreet, and safe way to get cannabis delivered directly to customers.

Available menus and product offerings can be viewed at trydoobie.com, which provides a streamlined, mobile-optimized experience. Customers can browse popular products by category or brand, and Doobie expert consultants are available via chat and phone to answer any questions.

"We are excited to be expanding our reach in Arizona. This is part of the plan to grow the Doobie brand and support local markets with a turnkey delivery solution," Joseph Rubin, Doobie co-founder and CEO, said.

Doobie said that it was the first company to provide medical marijuana delivery in Missouri with their entry into the St. Louis market and now have services spanning across Missouri, California, and Arizona.

"We had a very positive response in other markets along with good learnings in how to best support medical patients,” Jessie Powell, Doobie co-founder, said. “We're excited to find ways to deliver moments of happiness to our customers and give back to local communities at the same time."

Doobie is offering complimentary delivery through the end of February for medical patients in the Tucson market.

