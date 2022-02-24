QQQ
+ 5.28
335.21
+ 1.55%
BTC/USD
-522.59
38594.13
-1.34%
DIA
+ 8.27
324.07
+ 2.49%
SPY
+ 9.25
419.05
+ 2.16%
TLT
+ 0.10
136.67
+ 0.07%
GLD
-0.58
177.72
-0.33%

Doobie Expands Medical Marijuana Delivery Services To Tucson, Arizona

byJelena Martinovic
February 24, 2022 11:44 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Doobie Expands Medical Marijuana Delivery Services To Tucson, Arizona

Cannabis delivery service Doobie is expanding operations into Tucson, Arizona.

Through partnerships with cannabis retailer, Green Med, Doobie will leverage its infrastructure and processes to provide cannabis delivery service to the medical market as an alternative way to reach their customer base.

As a relative veteran in the cannabis delivery space, Doobie provides an easy, discreet, and safe way to get cannabis delivered directly to customers.

Available menus and product offerings can be viewed at trydoobie.com, which provides a streamlined, mobile-optimized experience. Customers can browse popular products by category or brand, and Doobie expert consultants are available via chat and phone to answer any questions.

"We are excited to be expanding our reach in Arizona. This is part of the plan to grow the Doobie brand and support local markets with a turnkey delivery solution," Joseph Rubin, Doobie co-founder and CEO, said.  

Doobie said that it was the first company to provide medical marijuana delivery in Missouri with their entry into the St. Louis market and now have services spanning across Missouri, California, and Arizona.

"We had a very positive response in other markets along with good learnings in how to best support medical patients,” Jessie Powell, Doobie co-founder, said. “We're excited to find ways to deliver moments of happiness to our customers and give back to local communities at the same time."

Doobie is offering complimentary delivery through the end of February for medical patients in the Tucson market.

Photo: Courtesy of Artem Podrez from Pexels

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Retail Sales Markets

Related Articles

Exhale Launches HHC Gummies With Discounts & Offers

Exhale Launches HHC Gummies With Discounts & Offers

Hemp brand Exhale Wellness recently launched high potency HHC gummies that offer the same level of quality as their other products, and they have also offered a 20% discount to customers as a bonus. read more
Michigan Report: Ascend Wellness Gets Closer To Opening Cannabis Shop In East Lansing

Michigan Report: Ascend Wellness Gets Closer To Opening Cannabis Shop In East Lansing

Plans to open a recreational cannabis shop and medical dispensary at the former Sawyers Pontiac dealership in East Lansing received city planners' support this week, reported the Lansing State Journal. read more
New Jersey Gov. Murphy Says Legal Weed Sales Could Start Within Weeks

New Jersey Gov. Murphy Says Legal Weed Sales Could Start Within Weeks

After missing a self-imposed deadline to open the state for legal marijuana sales, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy (D) said the state is “within weeks” of having existing medical weed dispensaries sell recreational cannabis to adults 21 and older. read more
Check Out Celebrities' Favorite Weed Products: Wiz Khalifa, B-Real, Berner, Ricky Williams And More

Check Out Celebrities' Favorite Weed Products: Wiz Khalifa, B-Real, Berner, Ricky Williams And More

Celebrity involvement in the cannabis industry is at an all-time high. Below are some celebrity-created weed accessories you need to check out: VIBES Rolling Papers The premium rolling paper and cannabis lifestyle brand from Bay area rapper and entrepreneur, Berner. read more