California Cannabis Distribution Co. Launches Wholesale Marijuana Auction Platform

byJelena Martinovic
February 24, 2022 10:29 am
Gold Country Growers, Inc.has launched a compliant auction and inventory liquidation service for licensed cannabis businesses in California through the launch of the Cannabis Auctions web-platform.

The launch of Cannabis Auctions brings the auction buying and selling format to the legal cannabis industry for the first time ever.

Cannabis Auctions allows licensed cannabis businesses  to buy, bid on, and sell all types of wholesale cannabis.

Gold Country Growers is a licensed, full-service cannabis distribution company based in Nevada City, California.

Photo: Courtesy of Roberto Valdivia on Unsplash

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Markets