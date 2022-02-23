Sweet Flower Cannabis Will Bloom This Year At Culver City's Platform

Los Angeles' cannabis retailer Sweet Flower, will have a showroom pop-up at Platform, beginning in February through mid-March. A culture-setting destination in the global media capital, Culver City's Platform is a walkable collection of independent and first-to-market merchants, eateries and creative businesses. Platform includes restaurants such as Margot, Roberta's Pizza, Bondi Harvest, Blue Bottle, Loqui and Sweetgreen, as well as notable national retailers like Reformation, Janessa Leone and Aesop.

Through March 11, visitors to Platform can visit Sweet Flower's "Pop Up at Platform" to learn more about Sweet Flower and its expertly curated selection of cannabis products. Sweet Flower's knowledgeable florists will be on site to answer questions regarding cannabis and its benefits for creativity, mindfulness, relief and recovery.

"Popping up at Platform was a natural fit for Sweet Flower on the heels of the launch of our newest location and flagship store just down the street in Culver City. The opening of Sweet Flower Culver City makes Sweet Flower the largest and the most premium owned and operated cannabis retailer in Los Angeles. Sweet Flower and Platform each prides itself on building communities through trust and transparency and offering unique experiences that surprise and delight our customers," said Tim Dodd, CEO and co-founder of Sweet Flower.

Maggie Hund, head of brand at the Runyon Group, Platform's developer and ownership group was equally delighted to host Sweetflower.

"Sweetflower curates high quality, independent cannabis brands in the same manner that Platform brings together high quality, independent retailers, brands and restaurants. We're excited to venture into this exciting space with Sweet Flower during their pop-up with us," Hund said. "We look forward to Sweet Flower engaging, educating and serving our broad audience at our beautiful Culver City location."