The Now Corporation Buys Stake In Enhanced Premium Water Brand CellDration, Plans To Launch CBD-Infused Beverages

Cannabis-focused biopharmaceutical research company The Now Corporation (OTCPK: NWPN) has purchased a 28% equity stake in the parent company of CellDration, in an effort to reach a broader market that desires a healthier lifestyle based on the consumption of organic, natural and supplemental grade hemp and CBD products.

CellDration is a manufacturer and distributor of enhanced premium water products with a clear plan to share its functional water and eco-friendly packaging globally.

Both companies will collaborate on the development of various line extensions, including flavored and CBD infused beverages.

“An investment by The NOW Corporation will enable CellDration to break ground on its unique state- of- the- art manufacturing facility and allow CellDration’s transition from single use plastics to sustainable, plant-based packaging with control over its manufacturing, marketing/sponsorships, rollouts, and overall growth strategy,” Rudy Byfield, CellDration’s founder, said.

“Having made previous investments in sustainable packaging technology, we determined that investing in CellDration with its enhanced water products and biodegradable packaging was not only a perfect fit for us but satisfied our concerns for single use plastics and its harm to the environment,” Ken Williams, the company’s CEO, said. “This investment will allow synergies with CellDration regarding expertise and a platform to launch our infused beverages in addition to our psychoactive infused beverage products, once our patent is approved for its delivery. Everything rests with our patent attorneys at this point.“

Photo: Courtesy of Cytonn Photography on Unsplash