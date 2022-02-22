QQQ
+ 5.28
335.21
+ 1.55%
BTC/USD
-72.12
39147.05
-0.18%
DIA
+ 8.27
324.07
+ 2.49%
SPY
+ 9.25
419.05
+ 2.16%
TLT
+ 0.10
136.67
+ 0.07%
GLD
-0.58
177.72
-0.33%

Clever Leaves Expands Partnership With German Cannabis Distributor Cansativa On Heels Of $15M Raise

byJelena Martinovic
February 22, 2022 8:47 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Clever Leaves Expands Partnership With German Cannabis Distributor Cansativa On Heels Of $15M Raise

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) is expanding its partnership with German cannabis distributor and wholesaler Cansativa GmbH.

The move comes on the heels of Cansativa’s announced series B fundraise. The financing enhanced Cansativa's ability to grow, capitalize on the existing medical cannabis market and prepare for entry to the potential German recreational market.

Under that deal, Casa Verde Capital, LLC agreed to lead an investment round into Cansativa of up to $15 million, followed by other additional investors. This financing round will assist Cansativa in capitalizing on its strong position in the German cannabis market, as well as preparing for the potential German recreational market.

Clever Leaves Sales Agreement With Cansativa

In connection with Cansativa's Series B capital raise, Clever Leaves' indirect, wholly owned subsidiary, Clever Leaves Portugal Unipessoal, Lda. and Cansativa entered a three-year commercial supply agreement.

Subject to its terms and conditions, the supply agreement provides that Cansativa will purchase a minimum of €2 million ($2,26 million) of high-THC cannabis flower from Clever Leaves Portugal' Portuguese facilities.

Throughout 2022, Clever Leaves will continue to develop its relationship with Cansativa and the German cannabis market by providing safe, reliable, pharmaceutical-grade products through Cansativa's distribution network, which includes thousands of authorized German pharmacies.

The supply agreement is expected to be initiated around the end of 2022, contingent upon Clever Leaves Portugal receiving EU GMP certification as well as the closing of Cansativa's fundraise and other conditions.

Clever Leaves Generates Liquidity Through Partial Sale Of Cansativa Ownership

In connection with Cansativa's Series B capital raise, Clever Leaves' indirect, wholly owned subsidiary will sell a portion of its Cansativa holdings, which is expected to generate approximately €2.3 million of pre-tax proceeds and reduce Clever Leaves' expected ownership to approximately 9%.

"The expansion of our partnership will help strengthen our foothold in Germany and address the patient demand for premium, medical-grade products,” Andrés Fajardo, president and incoming CEO of Clever Leaves,“ said.  “With the additional investment from Casa Verde, we believe Cansativa is well-positioned to benefit from current and prospective regulatory tailwinds in the German market.”

Photo: Courtesy of Visual Stories || Micheile on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Markets

Related Articles

Clever Leaves' Pharmaceutical-Grade Cannabis Extracts Reach Germany Via Ethypharm Partnership

Clever Leaves' Pharmaceutical-Grade Cannabis Extracts Reach Germany Via Ethypharm Partnership

Pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids extracts produced by Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR) will soon be available for distribution by its partner in Germany, Ethypharm GmbH, a European specialty pharmaceutical company. read more
Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Ascend Wellness, MedMen, Clever Leaves, Palo Santo, GoldCann

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Ascend Wellness, MedMen, Clever Leaves, Palo Santo, GoldCann

Ascend Wellness Promotes Frank Perullo To President Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (CSE: AAWH.U) (OTCQX: AAWH) has promoted its co-founder and chief strategy officer, Frank Perullo, to president. read more
Clever Leaves Expands Deal With Cannatrek In Australia Via $3.6M Sales Agreement To Include THC Flower

Clever Leaves Expands Deal With Cannatrek In Australia Via $3.6M Sales Agreement To Include THC Flower

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR) announced an expansion of its relationship with Australian medical cannabis company Cannatrek Ltd. by signing a two-year, take-or-pay basis supply agreement. read more
Clever Leaves' Q4 Revenue Up 25% YoY, Introduces 2022 Outlook & New CEO

Clever Leaves' Q4 Revenue Up 25% YoY, Introduces 2022 Outlook & New CEO

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR) reported its preliminary unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021, along with its 2022 outlook. read more