Cannabis Movers & Shakers: TGOD, Numinus Wellness, GTI, Neptune Wellness

The Green Organic Dutchman Names New CFO

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (CSE:TGOD) (OTC: TGODF) recently tapped Nichola Thompson to oversee the company's finance department.

Thompson joins the senior management team at TGOD, having most recently held the position of CFO at Galaxie Brands Corporation, which TGOD acquired in November 2021.

She brings vast experience guiding the finance departments of both public and private companies.

Thompson's experience includes CFO roles in the cannabis industry at Embark Health Inc. and Entourage Health Corp (TSXV:WMD) (OTCQX:WDDMF).

"Nichola brings tremendous cannabis experience and proven judgment to the TGOD team, and she will be a valuable contributor in helping guide our company forward as we execute our plan to profitability," Sean Bovingdon, CEO of TGOD, said. "Her proven ability to manage the finance departments across an array of industries will be a vital asset in driving the future success of TGOD."

Psychedelics Co. GTI Taps New Bioscience Advisors To Bolster IP Development

Psychedelics-focused company Numinus Wellness Inc. (TSX:NUMI) (OTCQX:NUMIF) recently announced that it has appointed three key advisors to its new Bioscience Advisory Board.

The Vancouver-based company appointed Graham Pechenik, a registered patent attorney and the founder of Calyx Law, an industry-leading law firm specializing in IP relating to cannabis and psychedelics.

Dr. Paul Spagnuolo, an associate professor at the University of Guelph and past assistant professor at the University of Waterloo, is specialized and award-winning in developing nutraceuticals as novel therapeutics using cellular biology.

Dr. Cory Harris is an associate professor at the University of Ottawa, specializing in plant ethnobotany, chemistry and bioactivity.

"These appointments point to the rigor of the research and development that Numinus has already completed and indicate the compelling IP strategy and milestones we anticipate in 2022 and beyond," Sharan Sidhu, Numinus' science officer and general manager said. "We look forward to gathering strategic insights from our advisors to help us advance our project pipeline."

Green Thumb Industries Strengthens Board Of Directors With New Addition

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (CSE:GTII) (OTCQX:GTBIF) announced that Dorri C. McWhorter has been appointed to its board of directors and will join its audit committee.

McWhorter has professional experience across various businesses and industries and is known for her socially conscious approach to leadership.

In 2021, McWhorter became president and chief executive officer of the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago.

Prior to joining the YMCA, she served as chief executive officer for the YWCA Metropolitan Chicago, an organization dedicated to empowering women and eliminating racism.

McWhorter was also a partner at Crowe Horwath, LLP, and held senior roles with Snap-on Incorporated and Booz Allen Hamilton.

"Dorri is a savvy business leader and community-driven executive who will provide meaningful perspective and expertise to Green Thumb as we continue to execute on our mission and create opportunity and positive change in our communities," Ben Kovler, the company's CEO said.

Neptune Wellness Appoints Julie Phillips As First Female Chair Of Board Of Directors

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSX:NEPT) announced recently that Julie Phillips, a current member of Neptune's board of directors, has been appointed as the chair of its board of directors.

Philips currently serves as vice president for Herschend Entertainment Studios, the media and franchise arm of Herschend Enterprises.

During her career, she held strategic, financial and creative leadership roles and provided strategic consulting for multiple media companies as well as non-profit organizations.

Phillips will succeed Neptune's prior board of directors chair, John Moretz, who announced his retirement effective immediately.

"Julie has the experience and forethought to ensure Neptune hits its operational milestones and remains focused on creating new opportunities for profitable growth while maintaining strong principles of ESG management," said Michael Cammarata, CEO and president of Neptune.

Photo: Courtesy of David Gabrić on Unsplash