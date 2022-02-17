New Cannabis Products: F/ELD x Doja Pak x Wizard Trees, Cann Edibles, Sackville & Co. x Goldenseed

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch each week. But don’t worry, Benzinga always keeps you updated on the most interesting new cannabis products being launched.

F/ELD x Doja Pak x Wizard Trees

Glass House Brands (OTC:GLASF)’s F/ELD partnered with Doja Pak and Wizard Trees for the launch of two new strains, available exclusively at select Glass House stores.

The collaboration between weed leaders Doja Pak and Glass House aims to deliver exclusive award-winning extracts. The two strains featured in the limited drop are made with fresh frozen whole flower, no CRC processing and no added or reintroduced terpenes:

RS11 Live Resin: deeply funky flavor and refreshing meditative effects. Tasting Notes: Funky, Sharp, Citrus.

deeply funky flavor and refreshing meditative effects. Tasting Notes: Funky, Sharp, Citrus. Studio 54 Live Rosin: funky yet tropical flavors. Tasting Notes: Gassy, Funky, Tropical Fruit.

"We are thrilled to announce F/ELD's collaboration with Doja Pak and Wizard Trees," Graham Farrar, president and chief cannabis officer of Glass House Brands told Benzinga. "We are deeply committed to providing quality cannabis to the California market and the collaboration of Doja Pak, known for the best quality and most in-demand strains, and Wizard Trees, known for growing some of the best weed in the world, is another step in maintaining that goal. The limited-edition products are made with fresh frozen whole flower, no CRC processing, and no added terpenes, so consumers can enjoy the high-quality cannabis that they have come to expect from Glass House Brands."

Cranberry Sage Space Crystals

Cann launched its first edible product, the limited edition Cranberry Sage Space Crystals.

The cannabis brand teamed up with California-based and fellow queer-owned cannabis brand, Sonder, to create this landmark product.

Each pack comes with a microdose of cannabis (4mg THC and 8mg CBD per shareable serving). This product is available for purchase in 25 packs for $100 or can be purchased individually for $8.

Luke Anderson, co-founder of Cann Social Tonics, told Benzinga, “It has all the nostalgia of pop rocks but serves an adult audience with a penchant for mind-altering substances. What’s not to love?”

Sackville & Co. x Goldenseed

Sackville & Co., a design-forward, women-owned contemporary cannabis accessories brand from NYC, has announced its first foray into THC in its partnership with Santa Cruz legacy growers Goldenseed.

Sackville worked with Goldenseed to develop two terpene-infused, full flower pre-rolls: Beach Daze and Night Haze – featuring Goldenseed's Frozen Margy and Bombshell strains, respectively, each infused with Goldenseed's own cannabis terpenes. Beach Daze and Night Haze pre-rolls are available for purchase in dispensaries throughout California at $40/5-pack.

"We took a long time coming to market with a THC pre-roll as we wanted to ensure the first time someone was going to smoke a Sackville & Co. pre-roll that it would be the same exceptional quality and experience that they get when they buy Sackville & Co. products,” Lana Van Brunt, co-founder of Sackville & Co. told Benzinga.

“We labor over every detail of our accessories designs and we did the same thing for the pre-rolls, working for over two years with Goldenseed to create a genuinely unique product. We paired strains and terpene concentrate together to create a truly balanced high with multidimensional flavor notes. The flower is hand-picked, ground, and then misted with Goldenseed's own full-spectrum terpene concentrate, made from the cannabis that they grow on their farm. It's a really incredible product and we're so proud of it!”

Photo: Courtesy Images.

