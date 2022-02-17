Drag Superstar Shea Couleé Partners With Cannabis Brand Green Monké For Surprise Collaboration

Internationally-renowned drag superstar and winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars season 5 Shea Couleé (she/they) has teamed up with low-dose cannabis soda brand Green Monké for a new creative collaboration, the first of a larger partnership that will be unveiled in early summer.

This new collaboration kicks off with a nostalgic photo series that encapsulates both Shea and the brand’s bold and tongue-in-cheek attitudes, which has been creatively captured by photography duo Drag Files.

Green Monké is kicking off the partnership with a donation in Shea’s name to her selected Californian charity partner, Our Academy – a volunteer-run 501(C)(3) non-profit workshop, mentorship and open education resource for cannabis equity applicants and others impacted by the war on drugs. In addition, 1% of profits from all Californian sales throughout February and March will also be redirected to support the important work accomplished at Our Academy.

The drag legend, who celebrated her birthday last week, has recently been reducing her alcohol consumption and has found that cannabis beverages help to support this focus on overall wellness.

"I am a firm believer in prioritizing my health, so lately, alcohol just isn’t it for me most of the time. Not to mention, I’m too busy to risk a hangover. More and more I find cannabis is the perfect way to wind down because I still have fun, but also feel great the next day,” Shea said. “I wasn’t too familiar with cannabis beverages until I tried Green Monké. It’s like drinking a cannabis soda that feels just as relaxing as a glass of wine without the extra calories or hangover. It’s been so much fun collaborating with Green Monké and I’m excited for everyone to see what else we have planned for 2022.”

“Shea Couleé beautifully represents Green Monké’s values: be bold, rebellious and inclusive. And always be yourself with a good sense of humor,” said Green Monké CMO Jen Lockwood. “The photos of Shea are absolutely gorgeous and we hope they further raise awareness about the important work of Our Academy.”