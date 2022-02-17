QQQ
Columbia Care Brings Cannabist Retail Experience To New York With Brooklyn Dispensary

byJelena Martinovic
February 17, 2022 7:31 am
Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE:CCHW) (OTCQX:CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) announced that its Brooklyn Heights location, located at 44 Court Street, is the first of its four dispensaries in New York to complete the transition to Cannabist, the company’s new retail experience.

Cannabist Brooklyn features a product assortment that includes 41 whole and ground flower options, edibles, tinctures, topicals, vapes and a curated selection of hemp CBD products.

The dispensary will also carry the company’s own product brands, including Seed & Strain, Classix and Triple Seven, pending regulatory approval.

“New York is a transformational state for the cannabis industry and we are well prepared to serve both the growing medical community and potential adult use market as those conversations around the adult use program implementation continue,” Nicholas Vita, CEO of Columbia Care, said. “We are thankful to the OCM, local officials, and the Borough of Brooklyn for their continued support in this important market, and look forward to furthering our Cannabist footprint in New York and beyond in 2022.”

As one of ten existing registered organizations, Columbia Care intends to add an additional four medical dispensaries in New York, for a total of eight dispensaries in the state, three of which will be co-located with adult-use, pending regulatory approval.

The company has a cultivation facility in Rochester and had its first harvest in December at its Riverhead greenhouse facility, one of the largest cultivation and production sites on the east coast.

Columbia Care was also the first operator to offer whole flower to the growing number of patients in New York in October 2021.

The store will hold a ceremonial ribbon cutting celebration at the dispensary on Thursday.

Photo: Courtesy of Mike Petrucci on Unsplash

