How To Choose Your First Marijuana Consumption Method

This article was originally published on The Green Fund and appears here with permission.

When it comes to consuming cannabis, there are many different options available to choose from at online head shops like Smoke Cartel. You can smoke it, vape it, eat it, or drink it. Within each of these categories, each method has its own set of pros and cons, so it's important to choose the right one for you.

You might not realize it just yet, but the choice isn't an easy one to make, and not every consumption method will suit your lifestyle. In this blog post, we'll take a look at a few considerations that you should make before choosing a marijuana consumption method. Without further ado, here are 6 things to think about when choosing your first marijuana consumption method:

Are You Busy Often?

The first thing that you will want to think about is whether or not you are busy often, since this plays a large role in the consumption method that you choose. If you are someone who leads an active lifestyle and is out and about quite often, then you need to choose a marijuana consumption method that allows for consumption on the go.

Dry herb vaporizers are considered the best choice for those who consume on the go since they are portable, can fit into a pocket or handbag easily, and are discreet to use. Bongs on the other hand, for example, wouldn't be a good choice since their size makes them inconvenient to use whilst traveling.

How Much Do You Consume?

The next thing to consider, which is quite influential in making a decision, is how much marijuana you consume, or will be consuming. The reason that this is such an influential consideration is because different marijuana consumption methods can hold different amounts of marijuana.

For example, if you are not going to be traveling much but are going to consume a large amount of marijuana, then a large bong would be ideal. A desktop vaporizer might also be a good choice, since the chamber is very large. If you are going to consume small amounts of marijuana, then a dry herb vaporizer pen or a joint would do the trick quite nicely.

Simplicity of the Method

When it comes to marijuana consumption methods, they vary in terms of ease of use, so you should consider how simple you need the consumption method to be. If you are someone who isn't the most tech savvy and has no interest in learning, then joints, edibles, tinctures, or bongs are a good choice.

If, on the other hand, you don't mind the method being slightly complicated, then dry herb vaporizers or dab rigs would work too. For example, dry herb vaporizers allow you to choose the temperature you vaporize the cannabis at, which gives you control over the effects that you experience.

Your Budget

Unfortunately, not all marijuana consumption methods are cost effective, so before making a decision, you should think about what your budget is and how much you are willing to spend. Depending on the consumption method that you are looking at, the amount of money that you spend might determine the quality of the product that you buy.

For example, this won't really matter when looking at joints since they just require rolling paper, but something like a dab pen will be affected by the price.

Sharing Potential

Not everyone buys a marijuana consumption method to use by themselves, so you should think about whether or not you need it to have sharing potential. That isn't to say that marijuana consumption methods cannot be used for sharing, it's just that some are better for sharing.

For example, a bong or joint is much better for sharing than a one-hitter pipe. However, the best device for sharing would be the desktop vaporizer, since it can hold large amounts of marijuana.

Maintenance

Finally, an important consideration is whether or not you have time to maintain your chosen consumption method, since this will play a role in the experience in the long-term. Maintenance of the device that you choose will affect the taste and effectiveness.

For example, if you don't clean a dry herb vaporizer's chamber regularly, the resin and chunks of old marijuana will not only affect the taste, but cause the device to work harder than it should, and in turn ruin the device faster. This isn't a problem with method like edibles, tinctures, or joints.