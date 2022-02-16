Lantern Expands Cannabis Delivery In Massachusetts To South Shore

Cannabis e-commerce marketplace and home delivery platform Lantern plans to expand its delivery zone to Massachusetts' South Shore in partnership with economic empowerment retail and delivery licensee South Shore Buds, and adult-use retail dispensary Health Circle.

Customers over the age of 21 living in South Boston, Dorchester, Quincy, Brockton, Marshfield, Abington, Rockland, Kingston, and Plymouth are now able to order delivery of their favorite cannabis products through the Lantern marketplace.

"Lantern's latest expansion is driven by our underlying mission to provide exceptional cannabis experiences in our local communities by working with reliable business partners who share a common goal of making cannabis retail more transparent and accessible," Meredith Mahoney, do-founder and CEO of Lantern, said.

Lantern initially partnered with South Shore Buds' delivery subsidiary, Bud Bus, last fall to deliver cannabis products from a North Shore dispensary to Boston residents.

Now, South Shore residents can place on-demand delivery orders from South Shore Buds and Health Circle products including flower, pre-rolls, edibles, vapes, concentrates and more. Flexible delivery times are offered, including same-day delivery on most products.

"Lantern's commitment to supporting local businesses is evident in every part of its operations and we are proud to continue working with Lantern in an even greater capacity," Ben Virga, one of the founders of South Shore Buds and Bud Bus, said.

Consumers can shop today from South Shore Buds, with weekend service from Health Circle launching February 17.

Lantern launched in May 2020 as Massachusetts' first medical delivery platform and last summer became the first adult-use delivery marketplace to serve the Greater Boston area.

Photo: Courtesy of Add Weed on Unsplash