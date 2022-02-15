Flora Growth Furthering Global Foothold In Plant-Based Wellness

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) is expanding its cannabis-derived brand presence in Latin American countries. Its Mind Naturals skincare brand, built with premium CBD and other high-quality ingredients, will be distributing a portfolio of 12 products through its agreement with Walmart’s online marketplace and Coppel e-commerce outlets. Walmart and Coppel are leading retail chains in Mexico and Central America. A recent article quotes Flora Growth CEO Luis Merchan as saying, “This agreement represents our first foray into the Mexican market and furthers our global foothold as a leader in plant-based wellness and lifestyle brands… As the cannabis market continues its rapid expansion across the globe and into various sectors, we are poised to meet the needs of the market at every touch point.” Merchan separately shared via the Bell2Bell Podcast that 2021 was a foundational year for the company as it established its infrastructure to capitalize on its first revenues and set the stage for continued growth. “In 2022, we’re going to see the export of dried flower commerce. We’re going to see the export of derivatives into countries such as Australia, South Africa and some portions of Europe, and that, of course, will be complemented by organic growth in our portfolio products.”

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora is a cannabis company that leverages natural, cost-effective cultivation practices to supply cannabis derivatives to its diverse business divisions of cosmetics, hemp textiles, and food and beverage. As the operator of one of the largest outdoor cultivation facilities, Flora strives to market a higher-quality premium product at below-market prices. By prioritizing natural ingredients and value-chain sustainability across its portfolio, Flora creates premium products that help consumers restore and thrive. Visit www.FloraGrowth.ca or follow @floragrowthcorp on social for more information.

Image sourced from Pixabay

