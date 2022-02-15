QQQ
-3.94
349.39
-1.14%
BTC/USD
-1878.05
38201.12
-4.69%
DIA
-2.77
346.45
-0.81%
SPY
-2.75
439.81
-0.63%
TLT
+ 1.44
135.35
+ 1.05%
GLD
-0.12
177.37
-0.06%

Charlotte's Web To Enter CBD Beverage Market With New Social Elixirs

byJelena Martinovic
February 15, 2022 11:00 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Charlotte's Web To Enter CBD Beverage Market With New Social Elixirs

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (TSX:CWEB) (OTCQX:CWBHF) seeking to enter into the CBD wellness beverage market with new CBD social elixirs currently under development with an expected launch date later in the calendar year.

The Denver-based company looks to introduce CBD sparkling elixirs powered by Charlotte’s Web full spectrum hemp extracts derived from its proprietary patented hemp cultivars.

The beverages will be developed with best-in-class formulations blended with other functional botanicals and natural flavors and are vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free and non-GMO.

According to The Brightfield Group, the CBD beverage market is set to achieve $245 million in sales in 2021, up 50% from 2020, and is expected to reach $1.3 billion in 2026, representing a 40% CAGR.

“Entering the beverage category is reflective of our increased focus on new product categories and formats to drive our topline growth,” Jacques Tortoroli, the company’s CEO, said. “This allows us to enter this fast-growing portion of the market.”

Charlotte’s Web said that its executive suite has substantial experience in the beverage category.

Tortoroli has over 20 years of global beverage experience through previous roles with PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP), and Pepsi-Cola International and more recently with Bermuda based family-owned Bacardi Ltd.

Charlotte’s Web CFO, Wes Booysen, has more than a decade of experience in the beverage director industry at Molson-Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) where he was most recently CEO of Asia Pacific and ‎Africa.

Photo: Courtesy of Kobby Mendez on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Retail Sales Markets

Related Articles

Charlotte's Web: Positive Results In Clinical Trial Of Hemp-Derived CBD For Stress, Sleep And Well-Being

Charlotte's Web: Positive Results In Clinical Trial Of Hemp-Derived CBD For Stress, Sleep And Well-Being

Charlotte's Web Holdings, (TSX:CWEB) (OTCQX: CWBHF) reported positive results from a randomized, controlled, clinical trial study which evaluated the effectiveness of its hemp-derived CBD extracts. read more
Charlotte's Web Achieves ISO Certification For In-House Lab Testing

Charlotte's Web Achieves ISO Certification For In-House Lab Testing

Cannabis company Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. (TSX: CWEB) (OTCQX: CWBHF) has achieved International Organization for Standardization 17025 certification. read more
Charlotte's Web Reorganizes For Agility, Growth And Cash Generation

Charlotte's Web Reorganizes For Agility, Growth And Cash Generation

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. read more
The Week In Cannabis: Stocks Down, Republican Legalization Bill, Germany, Uruguay, Earnings, New ETF And More

The Week In Cannabis: Stocks Down, Republican Legalization Bill, Germany, Uruguay, Earnings, New ETF And More

Below is a recap of the main news related to the cannabis industry and markets for the week of November 15, 2021. Contents read more