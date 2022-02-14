Military Veterans Can Use Medical Marijuana Without Losing Eligibility For Care And Services

Veterans can use medical marijuana without losing their eligibility for care and services, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs, reported KVIA.com

In a post on the department’s website, the VA clarified that although marijuana use is still considered federally illegal, “Veteran participation in state marijuana programs does not affect eligibility for VA care and services. VA providers can and do discuss marijuana use with Veterans as part of comprehensive care planning, and adjust treatment plans as necessary”.

Veterans are encouraged to speak with their VA providers about medicinal cannabis but clinicians in the VA cannot prescribe or recommend marijuana for medicinal use.

In the post, the department included a list of recommendations about marijuana and the VA.

Marijuana And The VA

VA health care providers will record marijuana use in the Veteran's VA medical record in order to have the information available in treatment planning. As with all clinical information, this is part of the confidential medical record and protected under patient privacy and confidentiality laws and regulations.

VA clinicians may not recommend medical marijuana.

VA clinicians may only prescribe medications that have been approved by the FDA for medical use.

VA clinicians may not complete paperwork/forms required for Veteran patients to participate in state-approved marijuana programs.

VA pharmacies may not fill prescriptions for medical marijuana.

VA will not pay for medical marijuana prescriptions from any source.

The use or possession of marijuana is prohibited at all VA grounds. When you are on VA grounds federal law is in force, not the laws of the state.

Veterans who are VA employees are subject to drug testing under the terms of employment.

Photo By Lelen Ruete.