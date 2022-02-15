QQQ
-3.94
349.39
-1.14%
BTC/USD
-131.92
39842.52
-0.33%
DIA
-2.77
346.45
-0.81%
SPY
-2.75
439.81
-0.63%
TLT
+ 1.44
135.35
+ 1.05%
GLD
-0.12
177.37
-0.06%

New South Park Episode Highlights Inequity In Colorado Cannabis Industry

byNicolas Jose Rodriguez
February 15, 2022 8:25 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
New South Park Episode Highlights Inequity In Colorado Cannabis Industry

Episode two of the new South Park season, which aired on February 9, tears into the issue of racial inequity in the Colorado cannabis industry, reported Westword.
"The Big Fix" starts in Denver at the Colorado Convention Center during the 2022 Cannabis Cultivators Expo, where a panelist at an event called the "Changing Face of Hemp Farming" delivers an ultimatum to the largely white crowd

"We growers must face a harsh reality. Since the legalization of marijuana, communities of color — Black and Brown Coloradans, those most affected by the racist War on Drugs — have now been locked out of the wealth creation of the industry,” the panelist says.

“Luckily, the public is starting to understand this unfairness. And many people are now talking about boycotting cannabis growers who are only white-owned. We are seeing a healthy and dramatic spike in consumers who demand that their marijuana be grown by those who understand the fight for social equity. The bottom line is this: A completely white-owned weed business these days just isn't going to survive," concluded the character.

"Amendment 64 dealt with social exclusion and not social equity, which is inclusion," said John Bailey, the head of the Black Cannabis Equity Initiative, in reference to the bill that legalized cannabis in the state in late 2012.

"If you had past cannabis convictions, you could not participate for ten years," added Sarah Woodson, founder of Color of Cannabis. "The guy that used to sell you weed, he wasn’t able to do it anymore, legally."

According to Colorado’s Department of Revenues 2021 demographic information, only 16.9% percent of licensees are minority owners.

Image: South Park Studios.

 

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Entertainment Government News Regulations Politics Markets Media General

Related Articles

Delaware: Marijuana Legalization Bill Passes House Committee, Seeks To Create Justice Reinvestment Fund

Delaware: Marijuana Legalization Bill Passes House Committee, Seeks To Create Justice Reinvestment Fund

A Delaware House committee has approved a bill that would allow adults 21 and older to purchase and possess up to one ounce of cannabis and five grams of cannabis concentrates reported Marijuana Moment. read more
MedMen Gets A New CFO: Ana Bowman Steps In For 'Permanent' Duty

MedMen Gets A New CFO: Ana Bowman Steps In For 'Permanent' Duty

MedMen Enterprises Inc. ("MedMen" or the "Company") (CSE:MMEN) (OTCQX:MMNFF) has appointed Ana Bowman as chief financial officer, effective February 22, 2022. read more
Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Curaleaf, Columbia Care, Goodness Growth, High Tide

Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Curaleaf, Columbia Care, Goodness Growth, High Tide

Curaleaf Holdings Expands PA Retail Footprint With New Stores In State College & Erie read more
Cannabis Movers & Shakers: TGOD, Numinus Wellness, GTI, Neptune Wellness

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: TGOD, Numinus Wellness, GTI, Neptune Wellness

The Green Organic Dutchman Names New CFO The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (CSE:TGOD) (OTC: TGODF) recently tapped Nichola Thompson to oversee the company's finance department. read more