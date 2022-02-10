Vext Science Taps Mark W. Opzoomer To Serve On Board Of Directors

CBD company Vext Science, Inc. (CSE:VEXT) (OTCQX:VEXTF) announced that Mark W. Opzoomer, a highly experienced global executive and director, has been appointed to the company's board of directors effective immediately.

Opzoomer is currently managing director at Bond Capital Partners, a mid-market private equity investor and advisory firm, which he founded in 2004. He is also chairman of Trint Limited and a director of the Mark'ennovy group.

Opzoomer recently stepped down as chairman of Somo Global Ltd in January on the successful sale to CI&T Inc, both leaders in digital transformation services.

He served 12 years on the board of Entertainment One Ltd. before its $3.8 billion acquisition by Hasbro Inc (NYSE:HAS) in December 2019, latterly as senior independent director, and included three-year periods as chair of each of the audit committee and remuneration committee.

"As Vext continues to generate profitable growth in Arizona, and begins to further expand its footprint, having the right expertise at the board level will be critical for the company's future success,” Thai Nguyen, executive chairman of Vext, said. “Mark brings a proven long-term track record at both the senior management and board levels, with deep experience directing growth and successful M&A strategies. On behalf of management and the board, I would like to welcome Mark to Vext and express that we look forward to his valuable contributions."

Photo: Courtesy of Hunters Race on Unsplash