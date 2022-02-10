Tilray's Breckenridge Distillery Launches Second Series Of 'Super' Sexy Motor Oil Whiskey For Valentine's Day

Tilray Brands, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TLRY) (TSX:TLRY) Breckenridge Distillery announced the second release of their highly anticipated and limited-edition beer-barrel whiskey, 'Super' Sexy Motor Oil, for this Valentine's Day.

Produced in collaboration with Breckenridge Brewery, series two of ‘Super' Sexy Motor Oil brings the unique flavors of coffee and coconut. It will be exclusively sold at their two locations only on Valentine's Day this year, releasing at 11 a.m.

As the story goes, Breckenridge Brewery took Breckenridge Distillery's freshly dumped Bourbon Whiskey barrels and aged their Imperial Oatmeal Stout in them. This time, adding coffee and coconut. After they were done, Breckenridge Distillery took those barrels back and filled them with their award-winning Bourbon Whiskey and aged it for over a year to create ‘Super' Sexy Motor Oil.

“We are excited for consumers to discover the intense caramel notes of our whiskey pairing with the coconut and coffee notes of the ‘Super' Sexy Motor Oil." Bryan Nolt, Breckenridge Distillery's founder and CEO, said. "Last year, series one sold out within hours of release. We are thrilled for consumers to try series two of our well-loved collaboration with Breckenridge Brewery and couldn't be happier to share our latest blend."

How It’s Produced?

The ‘Super' Sexy Motor Oil is a highly limited release due to its special curing process.

For 10-13 months, the Breckenridge Distillery whiskey sits in the beer barrels mingling with the stout flavors left in the barrel allowing both products to create rare and legendary tasting notes.

Once it reaches the perfect flavor profile, the barrels are emptied and Breckenridge decides on the ideal proof; in this case, they went straight barrel proof (around 107pf) where it gets bottled and hits the shelves.

Photo: Courtesy of cottonbro from Pexels