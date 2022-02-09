Fluence Launches Wireless Flex Dimming Providing Faster Lighting Control For Commercial Growers

Fluence by OSRAM launched the newest addition to its innovative lighting controls portfolio: Wireless Flex Dimming.

By leveraging state-of-the-art Bluetooth mesh technology, Wireless Flex Dimming enables Fluence luminaires to dim light levels wirelessly using any industry-standard 0-10V dimmer or environmental controller.

Wireless Flex Dimming offers growers an easy and cost-effective solution to scale operations from a single room to thousands of lights per installation. The new controls enable growers to add fixtures or reconfigure lighting control zones via a mobile app without a costly lift or electrician.

“Large commercial growers leverage sophisticated automation systems to control their environmental parameters—including light intensity and light duration,” Jordon Musser, chief product officer for Fluence. “Wireless Flex Dimming enables facility managers to connect Fluence lighting systems to the grower’s preferred climate management system while reducing installation time and complexity as well as total solution cost. With Wireless Flex Dimming, growers can implement advanced lighting control strategies that maximize plant growth and quality while minimizing operating costs.”

David Cohen, CEO of Fluence commented: “Introducing Wireless Flex Dimming into our product portfolio reinforces our commitment to empowering growers with flexible, customizable lighting solutions that meet the needs of any cultivation environment. With the power to easily and cost-effectively integrate dimming capabilities into a farm, growers will fully embrace LEDs’ unique capability to swiftly adjust to a crop or environment’s demands.”