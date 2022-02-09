Multi-State Cannabis Operator Revolution Global Hires Veterans As CMO And GC

Multi-state cannabis operator Revolution Global has hired Shari Boyer as its new chief marketing officer and Sam Banayan as general counsel.

"As we enter our growth stage, Revolution is strengthening our leadership team to ensure we can expand rapidly, strategically, and responsibly to meet the demands of our customers and patients," Revolution president and chief operating officer Dusty Shroyer said. "Shari and Sam will not only help to ensure we ride the wave but lead the charge. Each is a veteran operator with expertise, invaluable skill sets, and, most importantly, the passion to support Revolution as we move into this new year."

As Revolution's new chief marketing officer, Boyer brings over 30 years of experience creating marketing campaigns and growth strategies for some of the world's leading brands, including as an executive at Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) and Nestle USA, and later as a consultant advising American Express (NYSE:AXP), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), GEICO, North Face, Nestlé, and Columbia (NASDAQ:COLM). In addition Boyer is a believer in businesses as a vehicle for doing both well and good – a belief that aligns with the mission and values of Revolution, which is committed to addressing social justice issues that surround the industry. Furthermore, Boyer has special expertise in legal cannabis, having founded in 2018 the education platform Plant Society, which helps adults over 45 years old better understand how cannabis can be used as a medicine.

"I could not be more excited to join Revolution," Boyer said. "Revolution has emerged as a leader in the legal cannabis sector because it has proven itself to be a producer of world-class products with an emphasis on cannabis' role in health and wellness. I am excited to take this traction and Revolution's vision to improve the lives of our customer and patient base across the United States through increased access and education. Revolution is uniquely situated to make a difference in this space."

A corporate attorney with more than 15 years of in-house legal experience, Banayan joins the Revolution team after serving as general counsel of Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX), a household name in offering affordable video rentals, including through digital streaming and its iconic automated red retail kiosks.

"The legal cannabis industry is an emerging market with endless opportunity. I am honored to bring my experience in helping to scale a high-growth retail company to Revolution to help our team fulfill our promise of making top-quality cannabis more accessible to consumers and patients," Banayan said.