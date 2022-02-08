EnWave Strengthens IP Protection With New U.S. Patent For An Advanced Cannabis Drying Process

EnWave Corporation (OTC:NWVCF) (TSXV:ENW) (FSE: E4U) announced today that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has granted the company a new method and apparatus patent for the drying and decontamination of cannabis using its radiant energy vacuum advanced dehydration technology.

This new patent further strengthens EnWave’s intellectual property protection of its method of reducing bioburden in cannabis while concurrently achieving fast, uniform drying. EnWave’s newly patented process uses proven parameters, including power density and vacuum conditions that vary throughout the process, to optimize terpene and cannabinoid retention and materially reduce bioburden. The original patent application was filed in 2017.

In 2021, EnWave made significant progress after partnering with one of the largest cannabis cultivators in the U.S. market. Furthermore, it announced that the Illinois MSO producing REV-dried premium cannabis flower on its first 120kW REV system since September 2021, has recently purchased a second 120kW REV system that will be delivered over the coming months. The MSO pays EnWave a royalty based on the finished weight of dried cannabis processed using the installed REV systems.

A single 120kW REV machine can process approximately 200 lbs/hour of wet cannabis biomass, yielding approximately 45 lbs. of dried finished product. This translates to over 200,000 lbs./year of dried cannabis for sale. EnWave’s REV™ equipment can be manufactured for GACP compliance and GMP upon request.