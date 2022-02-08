QQQ
Cannabis REIT Innovative Industrial Properties To Report Q4 & Year-End Results

byJelena Martinovic
February 8, 2022 7:45 am
Cannabis REIT Innovative Industrial Properties To Report Q4 & Year-End Results

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) announced that it will report results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

Alan Gold, executive chairman, Paul Smithers, president and CEO, Catherine Hastings, chief financial officer, and Ben Regin, vice president of investments, will host an investor conference call at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time on Thursday, February 24, 2022, to discuss the company’s financial results and operations for the year.

The call will be available through a live audio webcast at the Investor Relations section of the company’s website, or live by calling 1-877-328-5514 (domestic) or 1-412-902-6764 (international) and asking to be joined to the Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. conference call.

The complete webcast will be archived for 90 days on the company’s website.

A telephone playback of the conference call will also be available from 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Thursday, February 24, 2022 until 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Thursday, March 3, 2022 by calling 1-877-344-7529 (domestic), 855-669-9658 (Canada) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and using access code 9452042.

Photo: Courtesy of Markus Winkler on Unsplash

