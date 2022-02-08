Chart: Is Cannabis Debt Priced Accurately? This Unique Credit Tracker Has The Answer

Viridian Capital’s proprietary Cannabis Credit Tracker utilizes 11 financial and market variables to determine a cannabis company’s credit score, including Liquidity, Leverage, Profitability, and Size. The higher the score, the better the company's credit quality. The Viridian Credit Tracker produces relative credit rankings for all sectors of the cannabis industry. The model’s unique credit scoring algorithm is a powerful tool for issuers, lenders and investors, given the lack of credit ratings in the industry.

The Viridian Capital Chart of the Week highlights key investment, valuation and M&A trends taken from the Viridian Cannabis Deal Tracker.

Launched in January 2015, and having analyzed more than $60B in deals, the Viridian Cannabis Deal Tracker is a proprietary data service that monitors and analyzes capital raise and M&A activity in the legal cannabis and CBD industries. Each week the Deal Tracker provides proprietary data and market intelligence on transactions, including:

Photo by Javier Hasse.

