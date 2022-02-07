Element 7 Opens Ventura's First Cannabis Retail Express Outlet

Element 7 opened its newest retail cannabis concept store in the heart of Ventura County over the weekend.

Located on Channel Islands Blvd, Element 7 Port Hueneme is Element 7's newest dispensary to open in California and the first retail express outlet in its portfolio.

With a mission of delivering 'Big Brands at Low Prices', Element 7 Port Hueneme is focused on driving robust value at the store, backed by outstanding customer service delivered by its highly trained staff who understand the needs of local customers.

Element 7 will host its Grand Opening Launch on Friday and Saturday, February 11 and 12, respectively, from 9am to 9pm daily, with ribbon cutting ceremonies at 12noon on February 12. The event will feature a range of promotions, giveaways, limited edition drops, local food vendors and entertainment through the day.

Over 20 brands and partners will have booths at the Opening Launch and the first 100 customers will receive branded glassware from Element 7, along with a range of other benefits from partners.

"We're proud to launch Element 7 Express in Port Hueneme, further expanding our footprint across local communities in California,” Robert DiVito, founder and CEO of Element 7 said.

“The menu we have selected for Port Hueneme includes some of the State's leading brands like Jeeter, Wyld, Kiva, Raw Garden, Jungle Boys, Stiiizy, and West Coat Cure, as well as local craft cannabis brands from across California. We're especially proud to deliver on our promise of bringing craft brands like RoadTrip, NuhTopia, Moon Made Farms, and Arcata Fire to Port Hueneme from our operations in Northern California and Humboldt," DeVito concluded.

Photo: Courtesy of Tim Mossholder on Unsplash