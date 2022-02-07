Pennsylvania Recalls Hundreds Of Cannabis Vaping Products, Curaleaf And Trulieve Affected The Most

The Pennsylvania Department of Health emailed medical marijuana patients on Friday telling them about a mandatory recall of hundreds of different vape products, reported New Cannabis Ventures.

The agency listed all the additives not authorized by the FDA, and also an 18-page document with all the products recalled. On the list are both the names of the producers and their products that are being recalled.

Companies that had the most number of products removed were Curaleaf (CSE:CURA) (OTC:CURLF) and Trulieve (CSE:TRUL) (OTC:TCNNF). Private cannabis operators like Parallel, Holistic Farms and INSA, LLC also had many products listed.

Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve, told New Cannabis Ventures that many SKUs are unaffected, with some of the products listed already not being on the market. Rivers highlighted that the effect on her company was no worse than on others, even though Trulieve had more SKUs listed. She noted the irony of using FDA rules for an industry that isn’t regulating the marijuana market at the moment.

Following the recall announcement, marijuana company TILT Holdings (NEO:TILT) (OTCQX:TLLTF) issued a statement in response, revealing that none of its products were recalled.

Pablo Zuanic of Cantor Fitzgerald commented on the situation:

"Following the “vape crisis” of the fall of 2019 (mostly the result of illegal cannabis vaping products containing Vitamin E Acetate), several states imposed temporary bans on vape sales (most notably MA) of cannabis," Zuanic said. "For now, we think this is contained to PA, but wonder whether other states will start to use a similar standard as PA, and/or if companies in other states are using vaping additives that are not allowed by the FDA."

Price Actions

Curaleaf shares were trading 0.39% higher at $7.75 per share, Trulieve shares were up 0.68% at $22.15 and Tilt shares were down 1.53% at 29 cents per share at the time of writing.

Photo: Courtesy of Matt Sirr on Unsplash