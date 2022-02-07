TILT Issues Statement In Response To The Pennsylvania Department Of Health's Vaporization Product Recall

Cannabis company TILT Holdings Inc. (NEO: TILT) (OTCQX:TLLTF) issued a statement in response to the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) vaporization product recall.

On Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, the Pennsylvania DOH issued a mandatory recall of vaporization products that include certain added ingredients. No products manufactured or distributed by TILT’s subsidiary, Standard Farms PA LLC were included in the recall.

“We have always been intently focused on manufacturing products that are safe, consistent, and effective for our patients," TILT CEO Gary Santo commented. "While we do not have enough information available to comment on the DOH’s stance with respect to the use of certain additives, we want to make it clear to our patients, investors and other stakeholders that none of our products were named in the recall. TILT will continue to support our brand partners and other cannabis operators as the regulated industry seeks a resolution that prioritizes product conformance to the new additive restrictions released by the Pennsylvania DOH on Friday.”

Photo: Courtesy of Chiara Summer on Unsplash