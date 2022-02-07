QQQ
Unrivaled Brands Expands Product Offering Via Deal With POTTERS Cannabis Co.

byJelena Martinovic
February 7, 2022 9:08 am
Unrivaled Brands Expands Product Offering Via Deal With POTTERS Cannabis Co.

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCQX:UNRV) announced a distribution agreement with POTTERS Cannabis Co., a legacy California cannabis vape cartridge brand.

The agreement will bring Potters’ diverse lineup of products into Unrivaled’s California distribution network.

POTTERS Founder and CEO Casey Potter said the new “exciting new partnership will immediately expand our reach and provide a welcomed growth opportunity for the POTTERS lineup of premium all-natural cannabis-derived products.”

As part of the agreement, Unrivaled will be executing last-mile distribution throughout California of POTTERS products to dispensary clients.

Rooted in healthcare and wellness, POTTERS was originally launched as an all-natural solution for holistic pain management before finding widespread fanfare in the California Cannabis culture.

During his tenure as president of Synergy Homecare of San Diego, POTTERS’ founder, Casey Potter, observed a critical need for a natural product that would provide effective pain relief while improving the quality of life of his patients.

Mr. Potter then partnered with NFL veteran Jacob Bell, who recognized a similar need in the world of collision sports. The two went on to develop and launch POTTERS Cannabis Co. and its offering of premium cartridges, live resin and full spectrum vape products that are 100% natural and CGMP compliant.

“Every POTTERS product is crafted with care and compassion, and we are excited to deliver the authentic POTTERS cannabis experience to a wide consumer base across California,” Unrivaled President Oren Schauble, said. “Their cartridge brand will nicely complement our current product suite in the California marketplace.”

Photo: Courtesy of Avery Meeker on Unsplash

