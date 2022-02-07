Software Effective Solutions Corporation To Acquire MedCana In An All-Stock Deal

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Software Effective Solutions Corporation SFWJ announces the acquisition of MedCana, Inc and appoints Jose Gabriel Diaz as new chief operating officer and director.
The company noted this acquistion will positioned it better in the Columbian cannabis and CBD oil sectors.
“The acquisition of MedCana, Inc. provides the perfect opportunity to pivot the company into an exciting and lucrative business” commented Jose Gabriel Diaz, newly appointed chief operating officer, Software Effective Solutions Corporation.
MedCana, Inc. is located Antioquia Valley, near Medellin, Columbia, well known as being the perfect location for cannabis growth. The 6,900 ft elevation and latitude provide optimal spring-like weather year-round. Natural rainfall and multiple Artesian springs mean perfect, clean water. The soils are rich, and combined with the long days of sunshine, we can complete four complete growth cycles per year.
The transaction was effectuated through a share exchange agreement. Whereby Software Effective Solutions Corporation purchased 100% of the shares outstanding stock of MedCana, Inc. in exchange for 45 million shares of its common class A stock.
The company’s goal is to produce pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts worldwide while maintaining high ecological standards and community investment. MedCana's initial focus is on developing companies in Latin America with an initial focus in Colombia and partnerships with laboratories, research facilities, and hospitals throughout the world.
“Because of the perfect growing climate, MedCana can grow the best yield cannabis strains indoors at a much lower cost structure” further commented Diaz, Software Effective Solutions Corporation’s CEO.
Photo: Courtesy of CRYSTALWEED cannabis on Unsplash
