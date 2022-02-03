Panacea Life Sciences Ready To Launch CBD And CBG Products In Brazil

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Panacea Life Sciences, Inc. PLSH announced launch of its CBD and CBG line of products to MyPharma2Go's healthcare providers in Brazil.

The new partnership, signed last month, allows Panacea to offer their premium cannabinoid products to the Brazilian market and soon after in other Latin American countries.

"We are eager to officially launch Panacea's exceptional array of cannabinoid products as their unique variety can capture market niches we haven't yet touched. We are extremely pleased to partner with Panacea and bring the highest quality CBD products from Colorado, USA to the people of Brazil starting this month,"André Di Donato, CEO and founder of MyPharma2Go stated. "Colorado is the focal point of the cannabis industry worldwide, and we've found that Panacea's stringent quality and testing protocols, along with the thoughtful science behind the products, are second to none."

Founded in 2017, MyPharma2Go works with market-leading brands recommended by top professionals across seven different cross-border platforms to provide patients access to globally available medicines, supplements, and medical cannabis - the latter proving to be a rapidly growing category.

"Panacea and MyPharma2Go have been working hard to integrate our lineup of cannabinoid products into the MyPharma2Go sales approach to make these products readily available to healthcare providers in Brazil" credits Panacea's founder and CEO, Leslie Buttorff. "Panacea has a tremendous and loyal customer base here in the United States, and we look forward to earning the trust of the people of Brazil with our natural, non-habit-forming medicinal products."

Photo: Courtesy of Agustin Diaz Gargiulo on Unsplash