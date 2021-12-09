Panacea Life Sciences Enters Brazil Via Partnership With MyPharma2Go

Cannabinoid company, Panacea Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PLSH), confirmed Thursday that it is forming a partnership with MyPharma2Go to enter the growing Brazilian cannabis market. The partnership reinforces MyPharma2Go's already robust portfolio, allowing them to ensure a premium service in delivering the best global cannabis products to customers in Brazil.

Founded in 2017, MyPharma2Go works with market-leading brands recommended by top professionals across seven different cross-border e-commerce platforms to provide patients access to globally available medicines, supplements and medical cannabis.

According to André Di Donato, CEO and founder of MyPharma2Go, in the last five years, MyPharma2Go has impacted more than 30,000 health professionals and has served more than 240,000 patients throughout Brazil. He also noted, "With this partnership with Panacea Life Sciences, we will continue with our purpose of ensuring a premium service in delivering the best global products to our customers in Brazil."

From the beginning, MyPharma2Go's goal has always been to make it easier for Brazilians to buy US-made dietary supplements and OTC products by building an e-commerce empire for healthcare. They have recently launched a direct-to-consumer portal that provides detailed information about the products, support services for their acquisition and a personalized customer experience that includes the seal of delivery guarantee throughout the national territory.

"Panacea is extremely honored to be accepted into MyPharma2Go's portfolio of quality products for the people of Brazil," said Nick Cavarra, executive VP of sales & marketing. "As the largest country in South America with a population of over 200 million people, our partnership with MyPharma2Go provides us an incredible pathway to reach Latin American consumers with Panacea's array of topical and ingestible products for humans and pets, and in turn, will increase revenues and shareholder value in 2022."

Price Action

Panacea’s shares closed Wednesday market session 2.00% lower at 50 cents per share.

Photo: Courtesy of Agustin Diaz Gargiulo on Unsplash