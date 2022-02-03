cbdMD Launches New Functional Gummies Line As Market Increases

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
cbdMD, Inc. YCBD recently launched a new line of wellness gummies designed specifically for daily use.
The current catalogue release includes Calming, ACV - apple cider vinegar - and Sleep-Aid wellness gummies, with numerous other formulations in the pipeline for development.
Each formulation includes ingredients designed for specific use, including ashwagandha for calm, apple cider vinegar for digestive support and gut health, and a combination of melatonin, ashwagandha and an herbal blend for sleep support.
According to the Brand Health W2 2021 Results Report from industry insider Brightfield Group, gummies have quickly become the most popular form of consumption among consumers, surpassing tinctures in late 2020, with nearly 46% of consumers reporting using this product.
“We’re excited to launch our new wellness gummies aimed at providing true all-day support,” Matt Coapman, the company’s chief marketing officer, said. “These gummies can be used in tandem with what consumers are already doing to improve their everyday health and wellness, bolstered by ingredients designed specifically for daily use. As market research indicates, gummies have quickly become an easy go-to for wellness supplement support, and we believe this market is only going to continue to grow.”
Photo: Glen Carrie on Unsplash
