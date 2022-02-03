Canopy Growth's Ace Valley Brand Launches New Cannabis Beverages & CBD Hard Candies

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Canopy Growth Corporation WEED CGC extended its Ace Valley brand portfolio, bringing two new beverages and hard candy to market.

Marking the brand's first-ever beverage offerings, Daylight and Moonwave are occasion-based ready-to-drink THC and CBD-infused drinks designed to help consumers start and end their days. Newly launched Citrus Ginger Super CBD hard candies are the brand's first single 20mg CBD-infused hard candy product.

Cannabis Beverage Innovations

Daylight and Moonwave bring the first occasion-based cannabis beverage portfolio from Ace Valley to the Canadian market.

Daylight, a zesty sparkling water provides a burst of uplifting citrus flavor with a hint of ginseng, offering 2.5mg THC and 5mg CBD, and is the perfect way to start the day.

Moonwave is a berry flavor sparkling water with a touch of lavender and vanilla flavors, offering 2mg THC and 10mg CBD, the perfect addition to a nighttime routine.

With thoughtfully crafted, bold, natural flavors, these ready to enjoy beverages will be available in convenient 222ml cans.

New CBD-Infused Hard Candies

Ace Valley is also introducing its first-ever CBD-infused hard candy. Citrus Ginger Super CBD hard candies feature a unique blend of sugar-free citrus fruit flavor, with a light kick of ginger, and contain 20mg CBD and 1mg THC per candy.

Sold in packs of 10, the Citrus Ginger Super CBD hard candies offer an on-the-go, easy-to-use format for CBD consumption.

Management Commentary

"We're thrilled to bring the first infused beverage and hard candy format to the Ace Valley portfolio which continues to delight Canadian consumers with its roster of premium, ready-to-enjoy products," Tara Rozalowsky, the company's interim chief product officer said. "We've developed our innovation pipeline to meet the evolving nature of how cannabis is consumed and the growing consumer demand for products used for different occasions and use cases."

Photo: Courtesy of Canopy Growth Corporation