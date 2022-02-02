Weed, Love And Activism Clash In Death Is Business' New Single, 'Golden Boy'

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Golden Boy is a story about love and weed legalization: communal freedom.

“At one point, weed legalization was something I poured my whole life into,” says Sonia Erika, lead vocalist for Death Is A Business and former member of community advocacy group, Massachusetts Recreational Consumer Council (MRCC).

Sonia and her friends who co-founded the MRCC believed they could change the world and make the marijuana industry equitable enough to repay the years of life lost to the prison system. They worked together with the state’s Black and Brown communities to demand justice from lawmakers. Instead of victory, they found disappointment.

Thousands of new traders are learning the ins and outs on how to find profitable trades every day with Benzinga Trading School. Click Here Now to Start your FREE Trial. (No credit card required)

“I believed weed would set us free by providing equity for Black and Brown people,” she says, “especially those who had gone to jail or are currently in jail for the plant, but I was wrong. The government failed us, the community failed us, and it became a painful memory.”

‘A Morte É Um Negócio’

Death Is A Business is a nomadic American band currently in Brazil. This project was predominantly made in collaboration with musicians and activists in NYC, Massachusetts and Mexico.

“Golden Boy is dedicated to those who are not yet free,” explains Sonia Erika. “A Golden Boy is a person who cares for and pours love into their community. We hope to inspire you to become the next generation of lover warriors, creating your laws.”