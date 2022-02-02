Weed, Love And Activism Clash In Death Is Business' New Single, 'Golden Boy'

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Golden Boy is a story about love and weed legalization: communal freedom.
“At one point, weed legalization was something I poured my whole life into,” says Sonia Erika, lead vocalist for Death Is A Business and former member of community advocacy group, Massachusetts Recreational Consumer Council (MRCC).
Sonia and her friends who co-founded the MRCC believed they could change the world and make the marijuana industry equitable enough to repay the years of life lost to the prison system. They worked together with the state’s Black and Brown communities to demand justice from lawmakers. Instead of victory, they found disappointment.
Thousands of new traders are learning the ins and outs on how to find profitable trades every day with Benzinga Trading School. Click Here Now to Start your FREE Trial. (No credit card required)
“I believed weed would set us free by providing equity for Black and Brown people,” she says, “especially those who had gone to jail or are currently in jail for the plant, but I was wrong. The government failed us, the community failed us, and it became a painful memory.”
‘A Morte É Um Negócio’
Death Is A Business is a nomadic American band currently in Brazil. This project was predominantly made in collaboration with musicians and activists in NYC, Massachusetts and Mexico.
“Golden Boy is dedicated to those who are not yet free,” explains Sonia Erika. “A Golden Boy is a person who cares for and pours love into their community. We hope to inspire you to become the next generation of lover warriors, creating your laws.”
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14 day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.