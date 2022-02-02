Farmaceuticalrx Launches Operation Of Ohio Medical Marijuana Cultivation Business

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Farmaceuticalrx announced that it has received final certification to commence operations as a medical marijuana cultivator from the Ohio Department of Commerce.

The approval makes the Pittsburgh-based company vertically integrated operator in Ohio.

Rebecca Myers, the company’s founder and CEO, is thrilled that the company is launching cultivation operations in the Buckeye State.

“We are building on the strong momentum and success of our FARMACEUTICALRX of PA grower/processor business and of our highly-rated Ohio dispensary and recently launched Ohio processing business," Myers continued. "We are now one of the largest producers of premium organic medical marijuana products in the nation."

The Farmaceuticalrx of Ohio Level 1 medical marijuana cultivation business is co-located with the company's medical marijuana processing facility in East Liverpool, Ohio, where the company also operates its FRX Health dispensary.

The company anticipates its first harvest in Ohio in the second quarter of 2022, Myers revealed.

“We are already receiving pre-order requests for our premium organic FARMACEUTICALRX branded flower, live resin and live solventless products,” Myers said. “This critical step positions us to continue to build our FARMACEUTICALRX brand together with our suite of sub-branded products and to expand and serve our loyal customer base across Ohio and Pennsylvania."

Photo: Courtesy of Jeff W on Unsplash